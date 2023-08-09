POCO M6 Pro 5G goes out of stock in a Flash, Sells Out in 15 Minutes on Flipkart

In a remarkable testament to its popularity and demand, POCO’s recently launched M6 Pro 5G smartphone has achieved a remarkable milestone by selling out within a mere 15 minutes of its availability on Flipkart. The overwhelming response from tech enthusiasts and smartphone aficionados’ underscores POCO’s commitment to disrupt the 5G segment and deliver cutting-edge technology at accessible prices.

The POCO M6 Pro 5G, a true disrupter in the 5G smartphone landscape, was introduced with the promise of power-packed performance and innovation at an affordable price point. Today’s rapid sell-out on Flipkart serves as a validation of POCO’s dedication to creating devices that resonate with consumers’ needs and preferences.

Sharing his excitement on the development, Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India said, “Today’s overwhelming response, with the POCO M6 Pro 5G selling out within just 15 minutes on Flipkart, is a resounding validation of our commitment to bring disruptive technology within reach of every consumer. We are humbled by the trust our customers place in us and are energized to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation while delivering exceptional value. This is just the beginning of our journey, and we are excited to redefine what’s possible in the world of smartphones.”

The POCO M6 Pro 5G stands as a testament to POCO’s commitment to excellence, driven by its powerhouse Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, captivating 6.79″ display, stunning 50-megapixel primary camera, robust 5,000mAh battery, and the sleek 8.17mm profile. It’s not just a smartphone; it’s a fusion of innovation, performance, and affordability.

M6 Pro 5G is available in two color variants – Forest Green and Power Black at an irresistible price of INR 9,999 for the 4+64GB variant and INR 11,999 for the 6+128GB variant, post applying the ICICI Bank discount of INR 1,000.