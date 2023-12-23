Poco M6 Makes Waves with Dimensity 6100+, 5G Speeds, and Budget-Friendly Price Tag

Poco, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, has unveiled the Poco M6, a budget-friendly smartphone aiming to deliver powerful performance and 5G connectivity at an attractive price point. Packing a punch with the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor and up to 8GB of RAM, the Poco M6 promises smooth multitasking and lag-free performance for everyday tasks, casual gaming, and even some resource-intensive applications.

Key Highlights:

Poco M6 debuts with MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor and up to 8GB RAM.

6.74-inch 90Hz display offers smooth visuals for daily tasks and gaming.

50MP primary camera captures quality photos, while 5MP selfie lens caters to video calls.

Powerful 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging for extended usage.

Android 13 with MIUI 14 out-of-the-box provides a fresh software experience.

Affordable price tag starting at Rs. 10,499 makes it a compelling option in the budget segment.

The 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate ensures a smooth and responsive visual experience, whether you’re browsing the web, scrolling through social media, or playing games. The display also boasts 600 nits of peak brightness, making it comfortable to use even in outdoor environments.

In the camera department, the Poco M6 features a 50MP main sensor on the rear alongside an unspecified secondary sensor. While the details of the secondary sensor are still under wraps, the 50MP main camera is expected to capture decent photos in good lighting conditions. Additionally, a 5MP front-facing camera caters to video calls and selfies.

The Poco M6 comes equipped with a large 5000mAh battery, which, coupled with the power-efficient Dimensity 6100+ processor, promises enough juice to last through a full day of moderate usage. 18W fast charging support ensures quicker refuels when needed.

The software side is covered by Android 13 with MIUI 14 on top, offering a fresh and user-friendly interface with access to the latest features and security updates. Additionally, the Poco M6 boasts features like a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure unlocking and a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired audio enthusiasts.

Perhaps the most attractive aspect of the Poco M6 is its price tag. Starting at Rs. 10,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, the Poco M6 undercuts several competitors in the budget 5G segment. This competitive pricing makes it a compelling option for users looking for a capable and affordable 5G smartphone without breaking the bank.

The Poco M6 will be available for purchase in India starting December 26th in two color options: Galactic Black and Orion Blue. With its combination of powerful performance, smooth display, decent cameras, long-lasting battery, and attractive price tag, the Poco M6 has the potential to shake up the budget 5G segment and become a popular choice for value-conscious consumers.