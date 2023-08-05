POCO India Emerges as the Fastest Growing Smartphone Brand with Remarkable 76.5% Growth

POCO India, a trailblazer in the smartphone industry, is thrilled to announce its spectacular achievement as the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the country. According to the latest IDC report for Q2 2023, POCO has achieved an unprecedented growth rate of 76.5% among the top ten brands in India, solidifying its position as a burgeoning brand in the market.

This remarkable feat can be attributed to the exceptional performance of POCO’s coveted product portfolio, which has witnessed an overwhelming surge in popularity among its esteemed customers. The seamless integration of cutting-edge technology, innovative features, and superior user experiences has contributed significantly to this resounding success.

Mr. Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India, expressed his gratitude for the accomplishment stating, “The remarkable surge in demand for POCO’s cutting-edge smartphones has propelled the company to new heights, surpassing all previous records. POCO’s relentless pursuit of innovation, coupled with a customer-centric approach, has resulted in a diverse portfolio of feature-rich smartphones that cater to a broad spectrum of users. This achievement would not have been possible without the unwavering support of our loyal customers and the dedication and hard work of our talented team.”

A pivotal driving force behind this remarkable growth is POCO’s relentless pursuit of innovation and its steadfast commitment to the 5G revolution. The 5G portfolio, which has been meticulously crafted to meet the evolving demands of the digital age, has played a pivotal role in propelling POCO to the forefront of the industry.

Looking back on the journey, the preceding year marked a strategic transformation of POCO’s product lineup. With a strategic focus on enhancing customer experiences within the above Rs. 12000 price category, POCO executed a comprehensive overhaul of its offerings. This strategic pivot led to the creation of a dynamic and responsive 5G portfolio, perfectly aligned with the evolving needs and aspirations of its discerning users.

Furthermore, POCO is poised to disrupt the 5G smartphone market yet again with the imminent launch of the most “affordable” 5G device in the Indian market. This bold move is a testament to POCO’s commitment to democratizing cutting-edge technology and making it accessible to a wider spectrum of consumers.

In light of this momentous achievement, POCO India expresses its profound gratitude to its loyal customers, partners, and stakeholders who have been integral to this remarkable journey. The brand’s unwavering dedication to excellence, innovation, and customer-centricity continues to drive its success and set new benchmarks in the industry.