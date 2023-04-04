POCO India Becomes the No.1 Selling Brand on FK in Q1 2023

POCO, one of India’s leading consumer technology brands today announced that it has emerged as the top-selling smartphone brand on Flipkart for the first quarter of 2023. POCO’s impressive sales performance is attributed to the outstanding success of the power-packed, POCO X5 Pro and its entry-level model, POCO C50, which were amongst the highest-selling smartphone model on Flipkart in March.

Expressing his excitement over the accomplishment, Mr. Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India, said, ‘We are extremely pleased with the positive response and are thrilled to have secured the top spot as the highest-selling smartphone brand on Flipkart in Q1 2023. This success is a testament to our customers’ confidence and faith in our products as we continue to provide high-quality smartphones across different price brackets. We express our gratitude to our customers for their unwavering support. We look forward to achieving more such accomplishments in the future, continuing to maintain our position as the most beloved smartphone brand in India.

POCO India’s focus on offering feature-packed smartphones has resonated well with customers, leading to the brand’s rapid growth in the highly competitive Indian smartphone market. With the remarkable success of the POCO C50 and other models, POCO India is poised to continue its dominance in the market in the upcoming quarters.