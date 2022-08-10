Pocket-friendly gadgets to gift on ‘Rakhi’ this year

Ads

Gifting being an integral part of Indian tradition is the heart of ‘Rakhi’. Now, picking out a perfect gift for your sibling can be rather hard. This Rakhi gift them something that brings a smile on their faces and doesn’t even leave a massive dent in your pockets.

Here are some cool gadgets that would easily fit your pocket:

DuoPods F40: If the music’s base is honey to your ears, switching from your regular in-ear bud to Mivi DuoPods f40 would be a neat choice. Light on the pocket, the recently launched DuoPods F40 is definitely heavy when we start talking about its specifications. Supported with type C charging, the DuoPods are packed with 13 mm drivers and the latest 5.1 Bluetooth connectivity. Truly made in India, the buds have 50 hours-long combined playback time with a cool metallic finish, so you can go in style for long uninterrupted hours.

DuoPods F60: Adapt the ENC or environment noise cancellation with Mivi's DuoPods F60 and convey your message without any noise. Paired with 4 strong mics, the ENC reduces up to 90% of the environmental noise providing a crystal clear calling experience. Providing a seamless gaming experience, the DuoPods F60 features low latency that easily syncs with visuals. Proudly made in India, this DuoPods F60 as well features 50 hours of combined playback time.

Itel A23 S: Powered with a Unisoc processor and Android Go, the A23 S is one the best smartphones available in its price segment. The A23 S features a 5-inch Hd+ display with a 3020 mAh removable battery, giving it a clearer and longer screen time. The sense of security is backed up with an advanced face unlock feature. This device is a true enabler in the entry-level price segment, catering to a large segment of the Indian customer base.

Itel Roar 60: No smartphone, nor problem. The unique technology induced Itel Roar 60, solves a dilemma faced by many music lovers that might not own a smartphone to enjoy the music. The Roar 60, come with an inbuilt SD card reader and wireless FM radio, providing access to music anywhere and anytime without the need to carry a smartphone. Supporting dual pairing, the Roar 60 can connect to two different devices simultaneously, proving the option to browse and play music from any device of your choice. The battery life differs from 7 hours to 15 hours to even 21 hours, from FM to music playback to Mp3 respectively.

The Tecno Camon 19 Keeping up with its segment-first approach the highly anticipated TECNO CAMON 19 features the industry-first 64MP triple rear, with the next-generation RGBW camera sensor and 16MP HDR Selfie Camera, enabling one to click clear and impressive pictures with detailed out delineation. RGBW is primarily the traditional RGBW Lens with white pixels. RGBW white pixel camera sensor technology can accept any light wavelength to increase the sensor's sensitivity and allows 60% more light to travel through the sensor, giving unparalleled low-light photography.