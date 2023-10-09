PlayStation Plus Extra October Games: Leaks Reveal Exciting Lineup

The PlayStation gaming community is buzzing with excitement as recent leaks have unveiled the upcoming games for the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium game catalogue for October. Reliable PlayStation Plus leaker, billbil-kun, has been at the forefront of these revelations, giving gamers a sneak peek into what they can expect.

Key Highlights:

Reliable leaker billbil-kun unveils October’s PS Plus Extra and Premium games.

Eight games set to join PS Plus Extra on October 17.

Titles include “Gotham Knights,” “Disco Elysium: The Final Cut,” and “The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes.”

Leaked Games Joining the Roster:

This October, PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers can look forward to a diverse range of games. The leaked lineup set to join on October 17 includes:

Gotham Knights: Dive into the world of Gotham, but be prepared for a different kind of adventure. While the game received mixed reviews, its co-op-centric gameplay offers a unique experience for Batman fans.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes: This title has been recognized as Supermassive’s best horror game since “Until Dawn.” With an 8/10 review, it promises spine-chilling moments and a gripping narrative.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut: An RPG that has garnered significant praise, “Disco Elysium: The Final Cut” received a perfect 10/10 score from IGN. The game offers a deep narrative and intricate gameplay mechanics that RPG enthusiasts will love.

Other notable mentions include “Far: Changing Tides,” “Gungrave Gore,” “Elite Dangerous,” “Dead Island: Definitive Edition,” and “Alien Isolation.”

Reviews and Reception:

While “Disco Elysium: The Final Cut” has been celebrated as a must-play masterpiece, “Gotham Knights” received a more lukewarm reception, with some critics pointing out its predictable mystery and lackluster combat. However, “The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes” managed to capture the essence of horror, reminiscent of the acclaim “Until Dawn” received.

Awaiting Official Confirmation:

Sony is anticipated to officially announce the full list of PS Plus Extra games for October later this week. Until then, gamers can only speculate and hope that the leaks hold true.

Summary:

The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium game catalogue for October promises an exciting lineup of games, as revealed by leaks. With titles ranging from the thrilling “Gotham Knights” to the critically acclaimed “Disco Elysium: The Final Cut,” subscribers have a lot to look forward to. As the gaming community eagerly awaits official confirmation from Sony, these leaks have undoubtedly heightened the anticipation for October’s offerings.