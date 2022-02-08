PLAY is another brand in the Indian space that is trying to make big headways. The brand has a bunch of products in various categories and the one we will be looking at in the review is the PLAYGO DUALPODS Tws. So the DUALPODS are an in-ear style truly wireless buds with a sticker price of INR 1,799 and a design that is very close to Apple AirPods Pro.

For the sticker price, they claim to be filled with nifty features. We have been using the buds for close to two weeks now and here’s our full review.

PLAYGO DUALPODS TWS Features

Here are some essential specifications and features of the device.

Bluetooth Version – 5.1

5.1 Drivers – Dual Dynamic Drivers

Dual Dynamic Drivers Controls – Touch Controls

Touch Controls Earbud Weight – 3.7g

3.7g Claimed Battery Life – Up to 5 Hours/ Up to 30 hours with the case

Up to 5 Hours/ Up to 30 hours with the case Number of Microphones – 1 (each side)

1 (each side) Rating – IPX4

Package Contents

PLAYGO DUALPODS TWS

Quick Start Guide

Charging Case

USB Type C charging cable

Design

Starting with the design, the PLAYGO DUALPODS get an Apple AirPods Pro like build. The entire construction is done in high-quality plastic with dual-tone accents. The buds are available in three colour options, Black, Grey and Dark Green. The case has a pebble-like design and easily fits in pockets.

The lid on the case offers a satisfying click when opening or closing it. The USB-C port used for charging the buds is placed on the bottom. Moving to the buds, these have an in-ear design and matte finish. The dual drivers on each side are nestled in the cavity while the batteries are placed in the stems. These are lightweight, coming in at 3.7g each. One thing we did like here is the company’s decision to carry the brand logos only on the case and not earbuds themselves which aren’t common practice in sub-2k tws.

Performance

The pairing process is straightforward and the buds get into pairing mode as soon as the lid is opened for the very first time. The PLAYGO DUALPODS have dual drivers on each side that pack a punch. Starting with the call quality, the single mic on either side picks up audio quite well. During our testing period, we did not encounter any major call cutoffs, connection drops or sound breaking. The call quality was above average at best, and the person on the receiver end was able to make out the voice easily.

The sound stage is balanced for the most part with emphasis on the bass which is quite enjoyed by our Indian audiences. We didn’t really notice any static or White noise present. The touch-sensitive areas are sized well, and the touch commands work as intended. During our tests with the volume set to 50%, we managed to get a little over 5 hours of use out of these. The case further adds 4 charge cycles totalling 30 hours of use. The battery life is just fantastic.