PlayFit Slim Smartwatch Review – Superb design, looks, & fit to match your style!

Since it is the festive period, everyone is starting to shop. A smartwatch is something that is more common on the wrists of shoppers and their shopping lists. It’s astounding how many new products across pricing points are being introduced to the market each month. Enters House Of Play with their PlayFit Slim smartwatch, which claims to offer on many fronts while appealing to shoppers on a budget.

We have been using the PlayFit Slim smartwatch for good two weeks now. The round dial, metal case, solid silicon straps, SpO2 monitoring, and other features make the watch unique. Coming in at a price of INR 2,999, the PlayFit Slim checks most of the boxes.

So should you invest in the PlayFit Slim as your next smartwatch? Let’s find out in our full review.

Key Specifications

Display – 1.28-inch (240×240 resolution) IPS LCD panel

24 tracking modes

24/7 Heart rate sensor

SpO2 monitoring

IP67 Rating

Bluetooth 5.0

Up to 7 days of battery life

Box Contents

A complete list of items you get inside the box:

PlayFit Slim Smartwatch

Charging Cradle

User instruction manual

Design & Display

The PlayFit Slim has a typical circular dial, which is becoming increasingly popular among fans of smartwatches. The watch has a gorgeous display with a top made of glass that is curved to fit the edges. While the dial is constructed of metal, the watch’s underside, which houses all the sensors, is still plastic. The smartwatch also includes premium silicone bands, which come in two colors, which is a great touch.

Upfront we get a 1.28-inch IPS LCD panel with a 240×240 resolution which is acceptably dense for the size of the display. The benefits of LCD are great brightness, a broad color gamut, and power efficiency in general, all of which are present in this instance. A single button on the right side of the watch controls all of the key operations, including menu navigation and watch wake-up.

Software & Performance

The company’s unique real-time operating system (RTOS) powers the PlayFit Slim. This is simply a scaled-down version of a standard OS that is used on other inexpensive smartwatches and was created for low-powered devices. On this model, there are just 24 fitness modes available, which is disappointing when compared to the competition.

The setup process is easy and requires minimal work. To link the smartwatch, just download the PlayFit app from the PlayStore and follow the on-screen directions. The app needs to be updated and does appear to be a little antiquated. We anticipate that any difficulties you have with account creation and watch pairing will be resolved in the upcoming updates. The app gets you to access historical data, which is helpful in keeping a track of all the metrics.

In our tests, we found that the heart rate and sleep statistics were mostly trustworthy. The watch properly tracked the amount of time spent sleeping and even detected irregular sleep patterns. Most sensors currently have an accuracy level of 98% or greater due to the advancements made in the algorithms for heart rate monitoring, stress detection, and SpO2 monitoring and the sensor suite on the PlayFit Slim is no exception.

The battery life on the PlayFit Slim has been good; the performance matched the claimed statistics, and we were able to use the device for around 5 days before needing to recharge it. Using the included magnetic charger, it took us just under two hours to recharge the watch.