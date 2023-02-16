PlayFit Flaunt Smartwatch Review – This is a watch to flaunt!

Recently, the smartwatch market has grown significantly. PlayFit is one company operating in this market that stands out for its budget-friendly products. We’ve reviewed two of their best-selling watches, and they just released a new smartwatch. This time, it’s the PlayFit Flaunt, and in addition to having a budget watch with an AMOLED display, a metal case, and Bluetooth calling, the watch costs just INR 3,999.

It has been more than two weeks since we started using the PlayFit Flaunt smartwatch. The watch is distinctive in its segment due to its square dial, metal case, solid silicon straps, SpO2 monitoring, and other features.

So should you invest in the PlayFit Flaunt as your next smartwatch? Let’s find out in our full review.

Key Specifications

Display – 1.78-inch (368×448 resolution) AMOLED panel

100+ tracking modes

24/7 Heart rate sensor

SpO2 monitoring

Bluetooth 5.2

Up to 15 days of battery life

Box Contents

A complete list of items you get inside the box:

PlayFit Flaunt Smartwatch

Charging Cradle

User instruction manual

Design & Display

Although there are many square dials watches with similar designs on the market, the PlayFit Flaunt model stands out among the crowd. This is partially attributable to the stylish color combinations and eye-catching design. The watch has an exquisite display, and the glass top is curved to fit the edges. Even though the watch’s dial is made of metal, the bottom, which contains all of the sensors, is still plastic. The smartwatch also comes with high-quality silicone bands that are comfortable on the skin and don’t detract from the experience, though you can always switch them out for leather ones.

Thanks to the 1.78-inch AMOLED panel’s 368×448 resolution, the display is fairly dense. The advantages of AMOLED include high brightness (in this example, 550 nits), a wide color range, total power savings, and the possibility for an always-on display. Two buttons that are used to navigate the menu and activate the display are located on the right side of the watch. One of these can be programmed to carry out various activities.

Software & Performance

The PlayFit Flaunt is driven by the company’s distinctive real-time operating system (RTOS). This is merely a condensed version of a standard OS designed for low-powered devices and used on other affordable smartwatches. While the earlier PlayFit watch models we tested out just had support for just 24 workout modes, the PlayFit Flaunt takes this number to 100+.

The setup procedure is simple and labor-intensive. Download the PlayFit app from the PlayStore and follow the on-screen instructions to connect the smartwatch. The app needs to be updated and does seem a little dated. The PlayFit app could use a lot of improvement because it isn’t the best companion app we’ve seen so far. The app’s functionality puts all the fundamental metrics at your fingertips for simple use.

In our tests, we found out that the heart rate and sleep statistics were generally reliable. The time spent sleeping was accurately tracked by the watch, which was also able to identify erratic sleeping patterns. The watch has a calling feature, which is becoming more and more popular on low-cost watches. While you can make a call right from your wrist, the watch needs a Bluetooth connection to the phone to do this. The watch has a tiny EBEL speaker inside that amplifies during calls to an adequate volume.

The PlayFit Flaunt provides all the sensors you could possibly need in a budget smartwatch, so it does justice in this area. Due to improvements in the algorithms for heart rate monitoring, stress detection, and SpO2 monitoring, even low-cost sensors these days have an accuracy level of 98% or higher, and the sensor suite on the PlayFit Flaunt is no exception.

We were able to use the PlayFit Flaunt for roughly 13 days before having to recharge it. So the performance numbers matched the stats that were claimed by the company in its marketing deck. The watch needed just under two hours to fully recharge the watch using the magnetic charger that came with it.