Planning To Buy A Smart TV? Here Are Top Available Options In The Market Today

Ads

Finding the ideal TV can be challenging at times. Questions like what size TV will be ideal, which brand offers the best products, and what features we should look for–are always on the back of consumers’ minds. And rightly so because today’s TV world is filled with incredible products integrated with cutting-edge features, the newest technology, and certifications like Dolby Vision and Dolby Audio. And then the worry about budget comes into the picture because most people believe that only a high price can deliver superiority. But we are here to prove you wrong.

We have created a list of the five best TV innovations in India today based on meticulous research and comprehensive insights from industry experts. This list of the top 4K televisions covers a wide price range so that consumers can buy the best product possible without burning a hole in their pocket. So let’s dive in:

TCL C635 Gaming QLED 4K TV

The TCL C635 comes with a Wide Colour Gamut, 4K HDR, and MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation). It provides fluid graphics that make even the most fast-paced movies or sports broadcasts precise and clear. It also has Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, providing a premium entertainment experience to users. The revolutionary HDR 10+ technology in the TCL C635 enhances image quality for a 4K display by applying dynamic tone mapping to represent frame-to-frame fluctuations in brightness, colour saturation, and contrast. This gadget also includes unrivalled game master technology, which makes gaming more immersive, smooth, and true-to-life.

Ads

The TV model is also integrated with Google TV, which provides access to millions of video selections aggregated across streaming platforms. Plus, the ‘OK Google’ feature enables users to give commands in a completely hands-free manner. It is available on Amazon & Vijay Sales as well.

Click here to buy.

LG C1

If you want the most fabulous gaming TV with a stunning OLED screen, the LG C1 is your best choice. Although there is a newer version of this TV with a brighter screen (the LG C2 – check lower down in this list), the price of the LG C1 model has dropped substantially. Considering its image quality, pricing, and matchless gaming capabilities, it’s the best gaming TV at a cost-effective value in the market.

It’s the “ideal mix of price and performance” – users receive visual clarity and richness that only high-end TVs can give but at a highly reasonable price. It has four dedicated HDMI 2.1 connections (perfect for hooking in multiple consoles) and a new Game Optimizer menu that allows users to change brightness, contrast easily, and VRR (variable refresh rate) on the fly.

It’s the most excellent TV for Dolby Vision gaming at 120 frames per second on the Xbox Series X, and it supports all three VRR options: FreeSync, G-Sync, and the HDMI forum VRR used by the PS5. It is available on Amazon & Vijay Sales as well.

Click here to buy.

Sony X90J

The Sony X90J includes a 120Hz 4K resolution panel and two full-spec HDMI 2.1 connectors for your PS5. It also has VRR (variable refresh rate) and ALLM (auto low latency mode for sub-10ms lag) to enhance your gaming experience. Users need to go into the visual options and choose ‘Enhanced format’ for the selected HDMI connection; otherwise, they won’t benefit from its 2.1 specifications.

However, this TV model has one shortcoming. While the VRR is on, it disables local dimming backlight, forcing users to pick between the smoothest gameplay and the most potent contrast.

The new Cognitive XR processor is available on Sony’s top 2021 TVs and provides outstanding upscaling and contrast control. The X90J also has the new Google TV innovative platform, which features a simple setup, extensive app compatibility, and the ability to use Google Cast from Android devices. Sony X90J review provides about everything users expect in a mid-range 4K LED-LCD TV. It is available on Amazon & Vijay Sales as well.

Click here to buy.

The Mi QLED TV

The Mi QLED TV is a 75-inch television, ideal for people searching for a large-screen gaming experience on a budget. Although the TV has three HDMI 2.1 connectors, it only supports ALLM. It does not support VRR or 4K resolution at 120Hz. If you wish to play at 120Hz, reduce the resolution to 1080p.

On the other hand, Mi QLED TV has full-array backlighting with local dimming. Since it is a QLED TV, users can anticipate excellent image quality. This is an option if you want a considerably giant screen gaming experience in 4K at 60Hz. The price-to-screen size ratio is a strong value proposition in this case. It is available on Amazon & Vijay Sales as well.

Click here to buy.

Samsung Q80A

Samsung Q80A is yet another QLED model on this list. The TV includes an adaptive picture mode that adjusts like no other product on the market. Unlike standard LED TVs, quantum dot technology produces excellent saturation and colour accuracy. Samsung Q80A settings are based on the ambient light in the room to guarantee the best possible picture.

The device also comes with Samsung TV Plus. The TV also offers HDMI 2.1 for people who want to play games. Samsung Q80A is compatible with Al Assistant and has a 40W sound output accompanied by a 2.2-channel speaker configuration. It runs on Tizen OS and provides access to all prominent streaming providers. It is available on Amazon & Vijay Sales as well.