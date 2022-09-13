Planning to buy a smart 4K TV? Here are the best options to buy in 2022

Finding the perfect TV can be challenging at times. Questions like what size TV will be ideal, which brand offers the best products, and what features we should look for—are always on the back of consumers’ minds. And rightly so because today’s TV world is filled with incredible products integrated with cutting-edge features, the newest technology, and certifications like Dolby Vision and Dolby Audio. And then, the price factor and budget come into the picture, which most of the time forces consumers to choose between budget and premium products. But we are here to tell you that you can get it all.

Here, we have created a list of the five best TV innovations in India today based on meticulous research and comprehensive insights from industry experts. This list of the top smart televisions covers a wide price range so that consumers can buy the best product possible without burning a hole in their pocket. So let’s dive in:

TCL P735 4K HDR Google TV

Embedded with Wide Colour Gamut, 4K HDR, and MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation), TCL P735 provides breathtaking visuals, making action-packed movies and fast-paced sports broadcasts infinitely more immersive. Additionally, this TV innovation has Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, making it the complete package of wholesome entertainment experiences.

TCL P735’s HDMI 2.1 supports higher video resolutions and faster refresh rates, with incredible transmission speed and capacity. It takes the TV’s gaming to an exceedingly high level. Powered by a proprietary algorithm, TCL P725 features ALLM optimisation, automatically switching to low-lag presets to offer hiccup-free gameplay.

Furthermore, TCL P735 also comes with Google TV. Consumers can easily access a wide variety of content options across streaming services. This product is available on TCL online Brand Store, Reliance & Croma.

Click here to buy.

Sansui TV JSK32ASHD HD Ready Smart LED

Sansui TV JSK32ASHD has a bezel-less design and offers features like Dolby Audio, Wide Colour Gamut and built-in Chromecast. To ensure consumers never miss the Android feel, the models come with built-in Google Assistant and a Voice Smart Search Remote. It assists users in exploring the wide world of Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video, YouTube, Live TV, Google Play Movies & TV and Google Play Games without touching the remote.

In addition, the HD Smart LED offers impeccable performance with its 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM storage. Users can stream their favourite content without any hindrance. Priced at just INR 14,990 under exchange, it offers seamless connectivity and a fantastic viewing experience from Sansui. This product is available on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Croma.

Click here to buy.

OnePlus TV 32Y1 HD Smart LED

With Dynamic Contrast, the OnePlus TV 32Y1 HD Smart LED provides amazing visuals with 1366×768 HD ready, colour space mapping and DCI-P3 93% colour gamut supported by gamma Engine. Get rich and powerful, immersive audio with the 20W box speakers and Dolby Audio enhancement as the OnePlus TV Y Series delivers crystal clear sound that you will enjoy. Equipped with Oxygen Play, the TV offers access to a top-of-the-line, high-quality range of content for the entire family—a complete home theatre experience with an exciting entertainment line-up from our premium content partners.

In addition, it has an in-built Android system that allows users to use voice commands through Google Assistant. This technology helps consumers access a variety of apps from the Play Store, explore tailored recommendations, and connect all video games and movies using the conveniently designed multiple ports to experience the perfect home entertainment centre. This product is available on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Croma.

Click here to buy.

Samsung Crystal Ultra HD (4K) Smart LED

Samsung Crystal Ultra HD comes with a 4K UHD TV, which goes beyond regular FHD with 4x more pixels. It offers sharp and crisp images with 3,840 x 2,160 resolution to see even the tiniest of details in the scene while enjoying an enormous spectrum of colours and all the visual information with a High Dynamic Range. Surround yourself with sound from TV and soundbar orchestrated in harmony with Q Symphony, uniquely allowing everything to operate simultaneously for better surround effect without muting TV speakers.

Choose your favourite voice assistant, Bixby, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, built into your Samsung TV to provide the optimal entertainment experience and advanced control in your connected home. This product is available on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Croma.

Click here to buy.

TCL C635 Gaming QLED 4K TV

The revolutionary HDR 10+ technology in the TCL C635 enhances image quality for a 4K display by applying dynamic tone mapping to represent frame-to-frame fluctuations in brightness, colour saturation, and contrast. It provides fluid graphics that make even the most fast-paced movies or sports broadcasts precise and clear. It also has Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, providing a premium entertainment experience to users. This gadget also includes unrivalled game master technology, which makes gaming more immersive, smooth, and true to life. It comes with a Wide Colour Gamut, 120Hz DLG, and MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation).

The TV model also has Google TV, which provides access to millions of video selections aggregated across streaming platforms. Plus, the ‘OK Google’ feature enables users to give commands completely hands-free. It is available on TCL Online Brand Store, Reliance, Croma & Amazon as well.