Today, it’s unnecessary to write PHP code using special programs and tools. You can refer to text editors, for example, and save it in a .html extension. Though, when deciding to make the process more comfortable and faster, pay attention to IDE. The process of web products and apps development becomes easier since the Integrated Development Environment combines automation tools, compiler, debugger, and interpreter.

From this article, you’ll find out about the best IDE for PHP development companies coding and select an appropriate one for work.

What to pay attention to for PHP developers when looking for an appropriate IDE?

Pay close attention to what operating systems are supported by the IDE (this is especially important when working in a team

Choose multi-language IDE

Check if it has collaborative development capabilities

Pay attention to the price – it depends on the number of the available function

It doesn’t mean that you should only rely on these things. Choose an IDE based on your needs. To decide effectively, here is a list of Integrated Development Environments that will be the best choice for PHP coding. Let’s check their characteristics.

Visual Studio

Main functionality:

Smart code completion IntelliSense to accelerate the programs’ writing process

Collaboration instrument

Git integration

Integration with Azure for easy deployment

Benefits:

Free license

Remote debugging

IntelliJ IDEA

Features:

Smart auto-renewal that suggest code elements based on the current context

Inbuilt debagging

Source code management inbuilt integration

Webpark, Gradle, and Apache Maven integration

PHPStorm

Features:

Code renewal, refactoring

Effective navigation

Native integration with tools of the command line, system control management, and management of SQL database

Live Edit and Visual debugger that allows seeing how the changes will look in the browser immediately

Komodo IDE

Features:

Code completion

Intelligent syntax highlighting

Testing tools

Visual debugger

Page preview

io integration for easy documentation search

Support of popular SCM tools

Profiling of PHP and Python codes

Sublime Text

It’s more likely not an IDE, it’s an instrument designed to edit a code.

Features:

Goto Anything navigation to the ability to jump to lines, files, and words quickly

Making changes in several places at once quickly

Git platform integration

Fast switching between several projects with committing changes

Brackets

Features:

Open-source

Real-time file editing

Extensions for code completion, Git integration

This code editor is open-source so that is perfectly suited to web developers. It’s completely free of charge so you may, for example, create extensions or even rewrite the program source code.

NetBeans

Key functions:

Customizable keyboard shortcuts

Visual debugger

Smart editing

Git, Maven platforms integration

NetBeans has open-source and this platform is unpaid. That’s why developers can improve it easily.

All these Integrated Development Environments are working on macOS, Linux, and Windows operating systems. Moreover, they support programming languages – Python, JavaScript, HTML, and CSS.

In conclusion, it’s worth mentioning again that the choice of IDE depends on several factors. These are the operating system you are using, the used programming language, and what product you want to develop. Besides, it’s worth remembering that code editors aren’t suited for full-fledged complex software development., like, for example, this company creates – https://www.qulix.com/industries/banking-and-financial-software-development/. Here, it’s better to choose an IDE, as they contain many additional tools.