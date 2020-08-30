We all are fully aware of the current pandemic situation and the threat of being exposed to COVID is dawning on all of us. With the number of cases on the rise, people have resorted to non-traditional methods of cleanliness. Cleanliness is perhaps the only positive habit that we have adopted in this situation.

This has also given rise to countless products especially focused on the current situation from the likes of smart door openers, soap dispensers, etc. Now we have the UV Disinfection systems available too. The one we are currently testing comes from Philips looks like a microwave, is available in a bunch of sizes and price points.

We have been testing the Philips UV-C Disinfection System for a while now and lets deep dive into what it actually is and how it performs.

Design

The Philips UV-C Disinfection system looks like a microwave, hence its a sizeable appliance and demands space. The construction here is above average, with the outer body panels made of metal with a glass door on the front.

There is no rotating table inside, instead, there is a wire stand and the objects that need to be disinfected are placed onto it. The Disinfection system comes in three capacities, 10 liters, 15 liters, and 30 liters with prices starting at INR 8k and going up to INR 12k for the higher capacity variant.

We have been using the 30-litre variant which is pretty large and can accommodate a good amount of objects inside for disinfection at once. Just beside the door, you will find the buttons to operate the system including a timer and an LED matrix display. The glass here is toughened and can withstand some heavy use though we won’t stress testing it.

Performance

Since the world is battling something this for the first time in modern history. We still don’t really know the extent of these systems. Studies that have been carried out recently on the effectiveness of these systems point to a 99.99% disinfection rate for SARS-CoV-2 which causes COVID-19. UV systems are not common among household settings for disinfection but have tricked down thanks to the pandemic.

The Philips UV-C Disinfection is a plug and use kind of system with presets neatly laid out making it easier to operate for a wide variety of audiences. The system can disinfect personal, household, electrical items, packaged food products, milk packets, and even fruits and vegetables, though the timing to disinfect these items varies.

Items like keys, pen, pencil, earphones take 2 minutes, products like wallets, tops, bottles, mobile phones, and other small size products take 3 minutes. Products like books, tablets, laptops, other medium-size products take 5 minutes while large qualities should be disinfected for 8 minutes. The timer has a maximum limit of 10 minutes, meaning you cannot disinfect a product for 10 minutes straight.

For the sake of keeping your valuables from getting exposed for long, we would recommend adhering to the prescribed disinfection limit mentioned in the product user guide and other documentation. During our tests, we did try to disinfect a wide array of objects and putting a bunch of items at once would be the ideal choice to cut down on the electricity bill, since its an electrical appliance in the end.

Verdict – Should you buy it?

Though UV systems are quite effective in neutering microorganisms up to some extent but in this case, we will have to take the word of the brand. There is no safe setting we could test the UV-C Disinfection system’s effectiveness on COVID at our testing facility.

What the product is good for, is the ease of use and the wide range of products it can disinfect, half of which cannot be cleaned by a chemical surface disinfectant. It is still a novel product, something that is out of reach for an average Indian but if you have the dough available at hand, we will totally recommend going for it for peace of mind.

The Philips UV-C Disinfection system is available at a starting price of INR 7,990 in both the online and offline markets.