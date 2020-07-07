The Covid 19 pandemic may have made people aware of the need to adopt and maintain high levels of personal hygiene and social distancing like never before. Unfortunately, that is just part of the story as there is a lot more that needs to be done to ensure complete protection from the SARS CoV 2 virus.

It is here that the new Philips UV-C Disinfection system from Signify comes into relevance. The disinfection system can be mistaken for a microwave oven as both have the same outlook and design. However, the Philips UV-C Disinfection system uses UV-C radiation technology to disinfect anything that is placed within the enclosed space.

That includes almost everything that we come into contact with on a daily basis and are likely risk factors for the disease. For instance, objects that can be disinfected using the device can range from smartphones, keys, currency notes and coins, laptops, baby products to fruits and vegetables, stationary objects and so on.

In fact, anything that can be placed within the confines of the Philips UV-C Disinfection system and has likely come into contact with potential virus sources can be sanitised with the device. The company said it takes anywhere between 2 mins and 8 mins for a thorough disinfection process to complete.

The device comes in three size options, with the smallest being of 10 litre capacity and is priced Rs. 7,990. Next up is the 15 litre capacity priced at Rs. 9,990 while the biggest version offers 30 litre of space and is priced Rs. 11,990.

Signify also stated the device complies with all safety standards to ensure its safe usage both at home or in a commercial establishment. For instance, there is the special glass door that prevents all UV-C radiation from escaping outside. Also, there is an integrated safety feature that will cut-off the UV-C lamp automatically if ever the door is opened accidentally.

Signify also said using UV-C light for disinfecting has several benefits in that not only is it a proven method to eliminate the virus completely, it presents a chemical-free approach to sanitise things. Also, since the 253.7nm wavelength of UV-C light is a proven germicidal agent, it kills all bacteria, viruses and other pathogens. This in turn ensures vegetables, fruits and other perishable items have a longer shelf life as well post treatment with the Philips UV-C Disinfection system.

The device will be available at select Philips Smart light Hubs along with all leading online retailers in India.