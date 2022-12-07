Philips TAB8947 and TAB7807 Dolby Atmos Soundbars with wireless subwoofer launched in India

In the current times, access to intuitive technologies and virtual assistants is rising for millennial population. With increasing level of digitalization and growing demand of OTT platforms, consumers are adopting smart and automated entertainment systems that has propelled the market growth for soundbars in India. To further fulfill the requirement, TPV Technology today announced the launch of the all-new Philips TAB8947 3.1.2 and TAB7807 3.1 CH Dolby Atmos Soundbars.

The Philips Soundbars range come with fully immersive sound that offers an extraordinary cinematic experience that puts you right in the middle of action. One can enjoy their movies, music and more with a crystal-clear audio. Not only this, the soundbars also come with wireless subwoofer that provides incredible bass to your media with the depth it deserves.

Additionally, Philips TAB8947 soundbar is equipped with 3.1.2 CH that offers multidimensional audio experience with 660W output. The 660W output with 8 integrated drivers and 8” subwoofer brings pure power that fill any room with spellbinding soundtracks, thunderous effects, and crystal-clear dialogue. One can easily stream hi-res playlists from your mobile device via Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2 or Bluetooth. With AI voice assistance, you can play music easily through the soundbar completely hands-free. The highlight and the most unique feature of the Philips TAB8947 are the additional upward firing speakers that add height channels, resulting in a true 360-degree surround effect, especially with integration of Dolby Atmos.

On the other hand, Philips TAB7807 3.1 CH soundbar uses Dolby Atmos technology to deliver virtual 3D sound for taking your listening experience at a higher level. It provides an output of 620W and equipped with 6 integrated drivers and 8” powerful subwoofers for a seamless audio experience. This soundbar is the perfect companion for experiencing the excitement of live sports with Stadium EQ mode at your home. One can easily adjust the EQ modes, bass, treble, volume settings on your soundbar with the remote control through Philips Easylink technology.

The soundbars come with distinctive geometric design and has a low profile, which makes them easy to place under or alongside your TV. Both come equipped with HDMI eARC technology so you can enjoy cutting-edge formats like Dolby Atmos.

Commenting on the launch of the new soundbars Mr. Piush Sharma, India Business Head, Philips TV and Audio Business, TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd said, “With the rapid increase in the growth of the soundbar market in India, consumers are focusing more on advanced technology and elevating their lifestyle. In order to fulfill their demand, we have introduced two new Philips audio products in the soundbar range to make the year-end even more exciting. Our idea is to offer an all-in-one experience for family and friends for watching sports, movies and listening to their favorite music. With this launch, we aim to further fill up the needs of our consumer and provide them with the best of innovation and technology at an amazing price.”

The Philips TAB8947 and TAB7807 will be available at a price of INR 35,990/- and INR 28,990/- respectively at all leading online and offline stores across the country.

Key Product Features:

Philips TAB8947 3.1.2 CH

Smart soundbar. Epic sound

This soundbar brings 660 W of pure power to everything you watch, and every track you love. 3.1.2 channels with 8 integrated drivers and 8” subwoofer fill any room with spellbinding soundtracks, thunderous effects, and crystal-clear dialogue. The wireless subwoofer adds impact to every explosion and every beat.

Dolby Atmos

Increase the drama no matter what you watch. Dolby Atmos gives you an incredibly immersive audio experience. Your favorite movies and shows will sound breathtakingly real as sound flows above and all around you.

All your favorite sources

You can also stream hi-res playlists from your mobile device via Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2

or Bluetooth. For movies and gaming, 4K pass-through lets you connect 4K HDR video sources with no loss of resolution

HDMI eARC

Lose nothing from the mix and get fully absorbed in the drama. This soundbar is compatible with HDMI eARC, a high-speed connection that lets you experience the full effect of advanced formats like Dolby Atmos. The soundbar also has dual HDMI inputs

AI Voice assistants

Ask any speaker that works with the Google Assistant to play music through the soundbar. Prefer Siri? This soundbar works with Apple AirPlay 2 so you can ask her as well. Turn the music up. Skip tracks. All completely hands-free.

Low profile. Easy placement

The distinctive geometric design has a low profile, making this soundbar easy to place under or alongside your TV. The included wall brackets keep your options open, and the powerful wireless subwoofer looks great when placed.

Philips TAB7807 3.1 CH

3.1 channels. 8″ subwoofer

Whether you’re relaxing to your favourite playlist or surrounded by crackling lazer fire, this soundbar’s 3.1 channels with 6 integrated drivers and wirelessly connecting, 8″ powerful subwoofer immerse you in the action, surrounding you in rich, vibrant sound.

Dolby Atmos 3.1

Three channels reproduce height as well as depth, creating a virtual three-dimensional

surround sound. Whether it’s spaceships flying overhead or the crowd in an arena, you’ll feel

the drama flow above and around you.

Wider soundstage

Widen the sound! Two extra tweeter speakers at either end of the soundbar broaden the audio to give you a clear separation of instruments. Pick them out easily and hear every instrument in the orchestra like you’re really in the hall!

Stadium EQ Mode

Experience the excitement of live sports, right there in your living room. Stadium EQ Mode immerses you in ambient crowd noise, just like you were sitting in the stadium! Be thrilled by every crucial moment and still hear crystal-clear commentary.

Connect your favourite sources

Stream via Bluetooth. Connect via Audio-in, Optical in or USB and enjoy amazing sound. HDMI pass-through for 4K and HDR video sources as well as Dolby Vision compatibility let you connect with no loss of video quality. An experience like no other!

HDMI eARC

Lose nothing from the mix when you’re immersed in the drama. This soundbar is compatible with HDMI eARC, a high-speed connection that lets you experience the full effect of advanced audio formats like Dolby Atmos.

Philips Easylink

This fantastic soundbar features Philips Easylink technology for maximum ease and convenience. Whether you want to adjust the EQ modes, bass, treble, volume settings on your device or soundbar, only one remote control is needed!