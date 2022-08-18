Philips Momentum 3000 series gaming monitors launched in India

Ads

Over the last few years, India’s online gaming industry has witnessed a boom and is the fastest growing market in the continent. Many mobile gamers have switched to PCs for a more immersive gaming experience. While gaming monitors with a 144Hz refresh rate were still the main shipment contributor in the region, gaming monitors with a 165Hz refresh rate grew significantly as gamers continued to upgrade their appetite for higher refresh rate monitors. Keeping this in mind, TPV Technology today announced the launch of Philips flagship Momentum 3000 gaming monitors – 27M1N3200ZA (currently available) and 24M1N3200ZA (coming soon) in India.

The Philips Monitors M3000 series is designed to ensure an all-around performance for gamers. These monitors are equipped with an ideal all-around display with lag-free, ultra-smooth images for intense PC games to ensure a powerful performance gaming experience. The Philips 27M1N3200ZA comes with a 27” display and 24M1N3200ZA with a 23.8” isplay respectively along with an immersive slim-frame display and Ultra Wide-Color.

Equipped with Adaptive-Sync technology, rapid 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, these monitors offer a crisp image and smooth gameplay. Visuals are reliable and immersive thanks to the Full HD 16:9 display and 1920 x 1080 resolution. The Ultra Wide-Color technology also provides a wider range of colors for vivid pictures. The Smart contrast technology with these monitors automatically adjust colors and backlight intensity to offer best digital images and videos. Adaptive-Sync delivers tear free, stutter free and fluid gaming while the low input lag reduces time delay between devices to monitor.

Ads

Additionally, the models come with a new bold stand design with metal texture for a minimalist look that matches any environment, set-ups, and even home offices. They also feature built-in stereo speakers for multimedia, ergonomic stand, to meet the consumer’s day-to-day needs. One can easily adjust the height, swivel and pivot for an ergonomic user experience. The monitors provide one Display port and 2 HDMI connectivity ports and with IPS display panel. They also come with EasySelect menu toggle key for quick on-screen menu access.

Commenting on the launch announcement, Mr. Atul Jasra, Business Head (India) for Philips branded Monitors, TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The gaming industry has been growing at a rapid pace and expected to reach an all-new level in the Indian market. With many consumers spending more time at home, gaming has become one of the biggest sources of entertainment. We have also witnessed a preference towards moving to PCs for gaming and in order to fulfil the consumer demand for an intense gaming experience, we have launched the Philips Momentum 3000 gaming monitor series. These offer an ideal all-around display for intense PC games with top-of-the-line features like Adaptive Sync Technology, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, along with Full HD IPS LED technology. With built-in stereo speakers, we not only aim to provide the gamers with a more realistic, vivid, and engaging experience but also customers who are looking for multimedia utilities from their PC’s. We are confident that this series will meet the growing demands of our customers by offering high quality products at competitive price points.”

The Philips 27M1N3200ZAand 24M1N3200ZA are priced at an MRP of INR 34,990/- and INR 24,990/- respectively and consumers will also get a Microsoft Ultimate Xbox Game Pass with a 1-month free subscription, inside the box. With the upcoming festive period, these monitors will be available at special prices across leading online and offline retail channel partners.

Some of the key features across the gaming monitors include:

27M1N3200ZA/ 24M1N3200ZA

165Hz Gaming

This Philips display redraws the screen image up-to 165 times per second for intense, competitive gaming that is effectively faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With 165Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen which shows enemy movement in ultra smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner. One can enjoy a lag-free display along with ultra-smooth images.

Low Input Lag

Input lag is the amount of time that elapses between performing an action with connected devices and seeing the result on screen. Low input lag reduces the time delay between entering a command from your devices to monitor, greatly improve on playing twitch-sensitive video games, particularly important to whom plays fast-paced and competitive games.

Ultra Wide-Color Technology

Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colors for a more brilliant picture.

Ultra Wide-Color wider “color gamut” sRGB (122%) produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring, media entertainment, images, and even productivity more alive and vivid colors from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.

1ms MPRT fast response

MPRT (motion picture response time) is more intuitive way to describe the response time, which directly refers the duration from seeing blurry noise to clean and crisp images. Philips gaming monitor with 1ms MPRT effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivers shaper and precise visuals to enhance gaming experience. Best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.

Smart Image Game mode

The new Philips gaming display has quick access OSD fine-tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options. “FPS” mode (First person shooting) improves dark themes in games, allowing you to see hidden objects in dark areas. “Racing” mode adapts display with fastest response time, high color, along with image adjustments. “RTS” mode (Real time strategy) has a special Smart Frame mode which enables highlighting of specific area and allows for size and image adjustments. Gamer 1 and Gamer 2 enable you to save personal customized settings based on different games, ensuring best performance.

LowBlue Mode & Flicker-free

Our LowBlue Mode and Flicker-free technology have been developed to reduce eye strain and fatigue often caused by long hours in front of a monitor.

Built-in stereo speakers

A pair of high-quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc. depending on model and design

Display Port & HDMI Connectivity

It provides multiple options for connectivity, including a DisplayPort interface, and Two HDMI ports. HDMI compatibility unlocks a wider array of connectivity options for users, including gaming consoles, laptops, Blu-Ray players, and more. DisplayPort is the main PC-to-monitor connection format in the industry, with better refresh rates and the ability to transmit good quality audio in addition to visual data.