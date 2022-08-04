Ads

Philips Domestic Appliances is a major player in the Indian home appliances market. The company has a diverse portfolio covering many areas. Their JMGs- Juicer Mixer Grinders- are the most popular, and the company has expanded that category by releasing three more models.

We have the company’s most recent JMG unit, the HL7568/00, for review. The unit has a robust build and a modern style, as well as three jars, two of which are made of stainless steel, and much more. All of this is effectively available for INR 5,495. The HL7568/00 claims to deliver a lot for the money.

We’ve had the unit in our kitchen for almost a week now, and here’s our full review.

Philips Juicer Mixer Grinder HL7568/00 Features

Here are some essential specifications and features of the device.

Powerful 500W motor

Easy to assemble with dual-locking

Multi-utility jars

Compact Design

Easy Maintenance

2 years warranty

Package Contents

Philips Juicer Mixer Grinder HL7568/00

Three Jars

Detachable Spout

Quick Start Guide

Warranty Card

Functional Design

The Philips JMG HL7568/00 has a compact and ergonomic body design that takes up less room in your kitchen and offers ease of use while adding elegance with its brilliant color and glossy finish.

The unit is made out of both metal and high-quality plastic. It comes with a Stainless Steel Multipurpose jar and a Blender jar that caters to your grinding and blending requirements – chutneys, masalas, dips, sauces, smoothies, milkshakes, and more. These can be bought separately in case you need more or somehow damage the one’s supplied within the package.

The unit has a rotary switch knob with three speeds and a pulse option that has been particularly designed to give a good grip and comfort when used. It further improves the product’s visual attractiveness.

Excellent Performance

The new JMG device features a 500W strong motor that the company claims can be operated continuously for 24 hours with one caveat. The unit is simple to assemble, and the jars include a dual locking system to prevent inadvertent spillage. We really enjoyed the multi-purpose stainless steel jars, and the quality was excellent. The non-slip feet, together with the ergonomically designed body structure, ensure steady and safe operation even while juicing and grinding hard materials.

The JMG includes some handy features that improve overall use, such as a full round feeding tube that allows you to feed larger chunks of fruits and vegetables in one go and saves you the hassle of cutting them into smaller chunks before feeding, a specially designed sieve that supports efficient juicing and seed filtering, and rust proof specialized blades that help to cut even the toughest ingredients and give the finest paste and smoothest shakes.

So Should You Buy It?

The answer to this question is emphatical yes. The JMG unit is a complete package. It has a powerful 500w motor and a jar combination with numerous uses in the kitchen. Furthermore, with only a few moving components, the unit is simple to clean and maintain, saving you both time and money.