Performance that defies expectation – nikkor z 600mm f/4 tc vr s

Nikon India Private Ltd. introduces the NIKKOR Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S, the latest S-Line super-telephoto lens that is a culmination of reliability, mobility, and uncompromised performance. Housed in a well-balanced body, the lens weighs approximately 3,260g and is designed with a built-in teleconverter to provide users with the agility of easily switching between focal lengths and stability even when panning on a monopod or during handheld shooting. Thanks to the combination of the Meso Amorphous Coat and Nano Crystal Coat, this lens excels when shooting in backlit situations. The product is priced at as INR 1,407,995/-.

“NIKKOR Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S, super telephoto lens with built-in-1.4x teleconverter offers outstanding optical performance with high resolution and beautiful bokeh. With built in TC 1.4x user can easily shift from 600mm to 840mm equivalent focal length with a simple flick of a switch. Nikon’s latest Meso Amorphous Coat in combination with the Nano Crystal Coat, the lens effectively reduces flares and ghost effects in situations where backlight or strong light sources are present such as in major sporting events. The lens is not only an excellent choice for sports and wildlife, but its Silky Swift VCM’s AF drive technology also offers quiet operation for videography” said Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director of Nikon India Pvt. Ltd.

NIKKOR Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S PRIMARY FEATURES

Superior Image Rendering Capabilities

Giving users an immersive, stress-free shooting experience by providing top tier anti-reflection performance and high resolution, the NIKKOR Z 600MM F/4 TC VR S’s combination of optical technology inherits the best of the S-Line image rendering capabilities.

The incorporation of Extra-low Dispersion (ED), super ED glass, fluorite lens, and Short-wavelength Refractive (SR) enables users to achieve crisp, high-resolution images with suppressed chromatic aberration, and minimal colour bleeding and flaring with every capture. Further supported with Nikon’s latest Meso Amorphous Coat, the super-telephoto lens provides unequivocal anti-reflection performance that is twice as effective in diffracting light coming in both diagonally and vertically. With the coat working in synergy with the Nano Crystal Coat, the lens effectively reduces flares and ghost effects in situations where backlight or strong light sources are present such as in major sporting events.

Versatility At Its Finest

The intelligent, compact design of the NIKKOR Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S enables the housing of two focal lengths: with a simple flick of a switch, users can shift between focal lengths of 600mm and 840mm with the built-in 1.4x teleconverter, or experience a further extension of up to 1176mm using the combination of the built-in teleconverter and Z TELECONVERTER TC-1.4x[1]. Users will find that focusing at long distances or the infinity point is still sharp, crucial when capturing the action from a far distance and struggling with heat haze coming from racing or running tracks.

Stay mobile and versatile with the lens weighing only approximately 3,260g – 550g lighter than its F mount equivalent – and measuring a notable 437mm in length to fit into one’s camera backpack in perfect accommodation for travels. Easy to use handheld, this lens enables users to shoot with confidence even if they have to out on the field all day. The lens’ centre of gravity, placed in the middle of the tripod collar, is strategically positioned to be closer to the photographer for excellent body weight distribution and operability. This enables one to attain a shooting experience with the utmost stability when shooting handheld and to achieve an ease of panning when using on a monopod.

Giving users the stability and confidence to capture sharp images in a variety of situations be it in aviation photography or capturing alpine skiing in action, the lens is equipped with Vibration Reduction (VR) of up to a 5.0 stop[2]. With this function, the NIKKOR Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S effectively counters camera shake at its super-telephoto focal distance or during low light conditions where slower shutter speeds are required. Image blurring reduction is amplified further with the 5.5-stop2 Synchro VR, which is activated when used in conjunction with the Z 9. Users who wish to use the lens for tracking fast and erratic moving subjects while being on wildlife expeditions or motocross racing finals, can further utilise the SPORT mode that equips one with the ability to track subjects easily when doing continuous burst high-speed shooting.

Beyond simply capturing images in excellent resolution, the autofocus (AF) drive motor utilises an optical ABS (absolute) encoder – that functions as a super-accurate ruler and precisely detects and measure the amounts of positioning change of the focus lens groups at approximately 20 times precision. Coupled with the Silky Swift Voice Coil Motor (SSVCM)[3] to drive speed and accuracy while simultaneously operating at near-silence, the lens responses quickly in decisive moments with faster reaction times.

Video recordings also benefit from the Silky Swift VCM’s AF drive technology to ensure a quiet operation during moments where silence is imperative. Enjoy effective focus-breathing compensation, and stable exposure from a smooth aperture control with a lens that is designed with consideration for video shoots as well.

Customisable and with Easy Operability

Highly customisable, the lens is designed with a customisable Fn ring, control ring, focus ring, and lens Fn buttons to equip its users with a wide range of control. In addition, the lens also incorporates a well-placed teleconverter switch which helps users maintain their position and change focal lengths. Users simply operate the switch with their right hand whilst holding the camera grip, offering an uninterrupted and seamless shooting experience without noticeable loss of image quality. With the memory recall function, save precious time by assigning and setting favourite focus position at the press of a button.

A Lens You Can Depend On

Users can shoot with peace of mind with the NIKKOR Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S. With sealing on various moving sections of the lens barrel including the rubber gasket on the lens mount, dust and liquid[5] are prevented from entering the lens. Furthermore, the highly robust magnesium alloy used on the lens barrel improves the durability of the lens during unexpected outdoor weather conditions.

For an uncomplicated maintenance and care, fluorine coat is also applied to the front-most surface of the lens – preventing contaminants from sticking onto the lens and enabling easy cleaning. Rounding up the worry-free shooting experience is the lens’ very own security slot that is compatible with security wires widely available in the market.

The NIKKOR Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S’s finishing is one of class and elegance with a metal plate for its model name, and the familiar well-loved Nikon yellow ring and S metal emblems to complete its polished sophistication as the latest addition to the ever-expanding NIKKOR Z range.