PC Handheld Power Up: Score a 256GB MicroSD for Just £14 with Samsung Evo Select Deal!

Gamers and tech enthusiasts with PC handhelds, rejoice! A fantastic opportunity has emerged to significantly boost your storage capacity without sacrificing your budget. The ever-reliable Samsung Evo Select 256GB MicroSD card is currently available for a jaw-dropping £14 on eBay UK (regularly £16) using the code LOVE10.

Samsung Evo Select 256GB MicroSD card available for an incredible £14 on eBay UK.

A2-rated speeds ideal for smooth performance on PC handhelds like Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and Legion Go.

Limited-time offer with code LOVE10, perfect for expanding storage without breaking the bank.

Durable design with water, temperature, and magnet resistance for worry-free use.

This limited-time offer presents an exceptional value proposition, especially considering the card’s capabilities. The Evo Select boasts A2-rated performance, ensuring fast app loading times and smooth overall responsiveness, making it a perfect fit for demanding PC handhelds like the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and Legion Go.

Whether you crave more space for AAA titles, indie gems, or emulated classics, the 256GB capacity provides ample breathing room for your digital library. Plus, the card’s durability is no slouch, featuring water, temperature, and magnet resistance, so you can rest assured your data is safe even during accidental spills or extreme environments.

PC handhelds like the Steam Deck offer incredible portability and versatility, but storage limitations can quickly dampen the excitement.

Store More Games: Whether it’s AAA blockbusters, indie gems, or retro classics, you’ll have ample space to accommodate your diverse gaming tastes.

Reduce Installation Headaches: No more agonizing over which games to uninstall to make room for new ones. Install everything you desire and switch between titles seamlessly.

Enhance Performance: A2-rated speeds offer faster app launches, smoother gameplay, and improved overall responsiveness, especially on resource-intensive titles.

Enjoy Peace of Mind: Samsung’s reputation for quality and reliability shines through with this card’s water, temperature, and magnet resistance, ensuring your data remains safe even in challenging conditions.

Capacity: 256GB

Speed: UHS-I, Class 10, U3, V30, A2

Read Speed: Up to 130 MB/s

Write Speed: Up to 60 MB/s

Durability: Water-proof, temperature-proof, magnet-proof, X-ray-proof

Unbeatable Price: At just £14, this represents one of the most affordable options for a high-quality, high-performance 256GB MicroSD card on the market.

Ideal for PC Handhelds: The A2 rating and fast speeds make it specifically suited for the demands of PC handheld gaming, ensuring seamless performance.

Trusted Brand: Samsung is a renowned name in storage solutions, offering peace of mind regarding reliability and data integrity.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to upgrade your PC handheld’s storage capacity at an exceptional price! Head over to eBay UK and grab the Samsung Evo Select 256GB MicroSD card with code LOVE10 before the offer ends.