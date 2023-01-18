Panasonic strengthens its home appliance portfolio in India; launches new range of Prime Convertible Refrigerators

Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND), a leading diversified technology company announced the expansion of its home appliance segment with the launch of a new line-up of Prime Convertible Refrigerators in India. Loaded with technology rich features, the new range comes with a unique Prime Convertible technology with advance Prime Fresh modes which helps retain flavours and nutrients in refrigerated food products providing comfort and convenience to consumers along with energy saving. The new range is being manufactured at Panasonic’s Technopark facility in Jhajjar. The new models come in 309lt and 338lt gross capacities starting at INR 33,990 and are available at all Panasonic brand shops, Panasonic’s D2C platform (store.in.panasonic.com), large format retail outlets across the country and online platform Amazon.in.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Fumiyasu Fujimori, Managing Director, Panasonic Marketing India, Panasonic Life Solutions India said, “Home appliances segment is one of the key growth engines for Panasonic in the country. The pandemic has changed consumer preferences with more people seeking appliances that offer value-proposition, allow multitasking, are energy-efficient, and at the same time focus on healthier living lifestyles. Therefore, we at Panasonic, have synergized our efforts in strengthening our home appliances portfolio with a new line-up of Prime Convertible refrigerators. Manufactured at our Technopark facility, the new range caters to the needs of the next generation with its advanced convertible technology and capabilities. Panasonic in India is on a growth trajectory led by our premium range of home appliances and we are committed to bring innovative, high-quality and sustainable solutions to consumers. With this launch we are aiming for double digit growth in the refrigerator segment in FY2023-24.”

As shown in the 3D product film, the Prime Convertible series focuses on enriching lifestyles by providing time saving modes that not only preserve the nutrient value of the food but also enhance the taste. Equipped with advanced prime fresh modes such as Insta Cook, Tiffin Fresh, Pro Marinate and Pro Chill; it helps to locks in the freshness for long. Its Insta Cook mode, helps preserves food in a soft frozen state (at approximately -3°C) allowing consumers to cook meats and frozen foods without the hassle of defrosting, whereas in the tiffin fresh mode, users can store cooked meals overnight while retaining the freshness for longer, making it ideal for working professionals. Its Pro Marinate mode provides the optimal temperature for the marinating process while locking in all the flavours and the Pro Chill mode helps to maximize the taste of chilled beverages such as mocktails, smoothies, etc. On Convertible Mode, it helps to expand the refrigerator section for extra storage.

Mr. Sandeep Sehgal, Business Head – Home Appliances, Panasonic Life Solutions India said, “The refrigerator market size in the country is expected to grow to 275 lakh units by 2025, and has witnessed a 130% growth in the larger capacity models of 300liters and above post the pandemic. Today consumers are looking for appliances that offer high value proposition to their purchases in the form of comfort, hygiene and durability. Keeping these evolving consumer needs at the core, we at Panasonic have launched the new range of Prime Convertible refrigerator in the 309litre and 338 liters gross capacity, to bring efficiency and comfort to their day-to-day lives. Equipped with our proprietary prime fresh modes such as Insta Cook, Tiffin Fresh, Pro Marinate and Pro Chill; coupled with our unique Econavi technology, the new range is designed to save time, improve energy efficiency and complement the Indian lifestyles and cooking requirements.”

The series come with a premium finish and a new minimalistic design in Diamond Black, Deep Ocean Blue and Electric Steel colours. With its Econavi technology, in conjunction with 6 speed Inverter compressor, the refrigerators regulates temperature real – time by monitoring internal and ambient temperature, compressor rotation speed and door usage; and saves upto 10% of energy along with retaining the freshness and nutrients of the food for long. Also, AG Clean Technology ensures 99.9% bacteria and mold elimination from the refrigerator, keeping the food fresh and healthy. Additionally, the refrigerator comes with bigger door pockets with 2L bottle storage and a jumbo vegetable case of 35 litres.