Panasonic introduces new professional camcorders for seamless video creation

Panasonic, a leading diversified technology company, today introduces two new 4K professional camcorders, Panasonic HC-X2 and HC-X20 for the growing community of videography specialists in India. Integrated with 20x optical zoom, 24.5mm wide angle for both UHD and FHD, 4K high-precision AF with new face detection, and higher precision with a 1.0-Type (1.0-inch) sensor, the new versatile camcorders offer enhanced video performance and expandability. The range comprises of two models of camcorders – HC-X2 priced at INR 2,69,990 and HC-X20 at INR 2,29,990, both models are available across all Panasonic brand shops in India.

Mr. Hardeep Sarna, Business Chief, Imaging Business Group, Panasonic Life Solutions India said, “Panasonic has strengthened its professional offerings in line with user needs with the launch of HC-X2 and HC-X20 camcorders. The new models support highest quality of video production with next-generation technology, which seamlessly fits into the workflows of professional videographers. These easy-to-use and balance camcorders are ideal for film-making, wedding and event coverage, news organizations, for live streaming purposes as it is loaded with rich features and superior performance that is demanded by professionals today.”

The camcorders support 4:2:2 10-bit 4K 30p/25p internal video recording, an extensive variety of recording formats including Super Slow Motion (100/120fps) and Variable Frame Rate (2fps to 60fps), and HEVC recording for more efficient storage. Further, it also delivers 4K 60p High-Efficiency Video Coding along with versatile modes and excellent weight balance. Packed with technology and numerous features such as simultaneous display on the LCD monitor and EVF, Triple Manual Rings, 2-Channel XLR audio input terminals, ND filter, dual SD card slots, unlimited time shooting, built-in Wi-Fi, and more to meet various needs in the professional video production field. In addition, the new designs also have wireless connectivity built in. The camcorder can also be accessed remotely from HC-ROP application to control functions like record start, stop record mode, and frame rate. The HC-X2, a higher end model, additionally offers HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) and 13-stop V-log recording for creating 4K HDR content, as well as Ethernet connectivity and simultaneous SDI/HDMI output and HD live streaming capabilities via a range of streaming protocols.

HC-X2 and HC-X20 are the ideal offerings for professionals looking for new-age innovations that meet diverse requirements for videography. Designed with consistent results, HC-X2 and HC-X20 offer simplicity and flexibility with all the desired professional inputs and outputs.

Detailed Features

Remarkable Optical Performance for Precise Shooting

The integrated lens offers a remarkably powerful, optical 20x zoom that ranges from 24.5mm* wide angle to 490mm equivalent

The 4-Drive Lens System drives the four lens groups independently, thus achieving the optical 20x zoom and compact body size

High-speed, High-precision AF Including Face Detection AF/AE

Superior focusing speed, stability, and tracking performance for both 4K and Full-HD

Face Detection AF/AE provides precise focusing and sufficient exposure for subjects.

Subject tracking with color recognition can be activated by just touching the LCD panel enabling precise tracking

High-sensitivity 1.0-type (1.0-inch) 4K Sensor for Superb Image Quality

The 1.0-type (1.0-inch) MOS sensor (approximately 15.03 effective megapixels) is capable of recording at UHD (3840 x 2160) without cropping and offers a moderate depth of field and an excellent balance between image quality and sensitivity.

High-Quality Recording with Versatile Modes

The camcorders support a variety of bit rates and formats to meet professional needs

Internal recording of UHD up to 29.98p/25p and FHD up to 59.94p/50p in 4:2:2 10-bit high quality is now possible

When set for 10-bit recording, the camcorder delivers 4K 60p/50p 4:2:2 10-bit HDMI output, enabling high image quality capture with an external recorder

Super Slow Motion and 4K(UHD) VFR (2 to 60/50 fps)

The Super Slow Motion function records HD images at a high speed of 120 fps (59.94 Hz)/100 fps (50 Hz) to provide a slow-motion effect

The HC-X2/X20 is also equipped with a 4K(UHD)VFR (variable frame rate) recording function that allows the change of frame rate from 2 to 60/50 fps

This lets the user produce creative and expressive videos using techniques such as overcranking for a slow-motion effect and undercranking for a quick-motion effect

Functions and Designs

The 3.5-inch LCD monitor has a high resolution of approximately 2,760k dots and realizes excellent visibility even in bright sunlight with twice the brightness compared to the previous model

The electrostatic touch panel also improves operability when selecting menus

To support fast, accurate manual focusing, Focus Assist functions are equipped, including Expand, Peaking, and Area Mode

Commercially available IR lights for shooting in even darker conditions

The lens barrel features Triple Manual Rings for zoom, focus, and iris operations

There are a total of 14 User buttons, nine on the body and five on the LCD touch panel for desired functions

Double SD Card Slot

Simultaneous Recording: Identical data is recorded onto cards in both slots in this highly redundant recording mode

Background Recording: One SD card can be set in slot 2 to record continuously, and another SD card can be set in slot 1 to record necessary scenes by turning REC on and off

Camera Image Adjustment Functions