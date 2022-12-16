ow WhatsApp raised its game in 2022 to ensure increased safety and privacy for users

WhatsApp is an industry leader among end-to-end encrypted messaging services, and has devoted efforts to product innovation launching a number of noteworthy Privacy and Safety features for users in 2022. WhatsApp’s built in layers of protection gives users privacy and control over their conversations while messaging and safeguarding their digital well-being.

Here are the top 6 safety and privacy features WhatsApp launched in 2022 that ensure increased safety and security for users: