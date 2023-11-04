Overwatch 2’s Next Three Heroes Revealed, New PvP Mode Coming in 2024

Blizzard has teased the next three heroes coming to Overwatch 2 in 2024, as well as a new PvP mode called Clash. The announcement was made at BlizzCon 2023, where game director Aaron Keller took the stage to share the news.

Key Highlights:

Blizzard has announced three new heroes coming to Overwatch 2 in 2024: Mauga (Tank), Venture (Damage), and Space Ranger (Support).

A new PvP mode called Clash is also coming to Overwatch 2 in 2024.

No new story missions have been announced for 2024, but Blizzard has said that they are still working on them.

The three new heroes are:

Mauga: A tank hero from Australia who wields a massive hammer and has a strong self-sustain ability.

Venture: A damage hero from the United States who uses a drill-like weapon and a climbing axe to get around the battlefield.

Space Ranger: A support hero from an unspecified location who uses a variety of gadgets to heal and protect their allies.

Not much is known about the Space Ranger hero yet, but Keller did say that they are “very excited” to reveal more about them in the coming months.

In addition to the new heroes, Blizzard also announced a new PvP mode called Clash. Clash is a team-based mode where players must work together to capture and hold control points. The first team to reach a certain number of points wins.

Clash will be available to play on a new map called Hanaoka, which is located in Japan. The map is set in a futuristic city with a variety of different environments, from narrow streets to open rooftops.

Keller said that Clash is designed to be a more fast-paced and action-packed mode than the traditional Overwatch game modes. He also said that it is a good mode for players of all skill levels, as it is easy to learn but difficult to master.

No new story missions were announced for Overwatch 2 in 2024, but Keller said that Blizzard is still working on them. He said that they are committed to delivering a high-quality PvE experience, but they need more time to get it right.

Overall, the news from BlizzCon 2023 is good for Overwatch 2 fans. Three new heroes, a new PvP mode, and the continued development of the PvE campaign all give players something to look forward to in 2024.

