Before jumping straight into cryptocurrency and software designs, let us talk about Copy Trading. Copy-trading, as the name suggests, is the method of copying the trade strategies or copying the trades of someone and is also sometimes known as Social Trading or Mirror Trading. Copy-trading software automates the buying and selling of cryptocurrencies and other assets by copying the trade strategies of an original, professional trader for maximizing trade efficiency. You, as the trader and as the client to these software services, only will have to deposit a minor sum according to the pricing of the services; select an expert trader on one of these platforms, and that’s it. Your whole work will be automated.

Why go for Copy Trading Software services?

The fact that these services provide the expertise of professional traders imitating the services of another professional trade business is its best perk. Best for people who are new in business and have little to no knowledge of the world of cryptocurrency trading. Copy-trading using the bitcoin loophole can be manual or automated. But well, it can be said as much better when it’s automatic. Even if you are an experienced trader, you can provide your services over this platform to earn more profit.

Best Copy Trading Software

Now, let us jump into our main discussion and talk about the best among the best Crypto Copy Trading Software.

IO: This tool is well known for crypto exchange with major facilities that allow various users from the USA and other countries. Their method of copy trading is super easy. To get started with Gate.io, here are steps:

Register an account on Gate.io

Complete your KYC

Add Funds (mainly in the forms of crypto)

Select the leader you want to copy trading methods of in your Leader Board.

eToro Copy Trading: This is yet another Copy Trading service. This one is quite popular among beginners who just want an automated copy trading automation feature. To get started with eToro, here are the steps:

Create an account on eToro

Go to the Copy people section

Select Crypto under the ‘who invests in’ section

This way, you can select the copy trading service.

PrimeXBT Covesting: This service is a joint venture between Covesting and PrimeXBT and helps you enjoy the benefits of copy trading in PrimeXBT exchange services. To get started with Covesting, here are the steps:

Create an account on PrimeXBT

Add funds to your account with one of the preferred cryptocurrencies.

Select Covesting from the top menu bar and then use filters to select your ideal trader to copy trade from

Shrimpy Social Trading: One thing I really like about this copy trading platform is the fact that it automatically copies the trades of the top-grossing trader, making it quite reliable, higher profit yielding, and efficient as well. To get started, you first have to connect shrimp exchange by using the API feature and then select the leader.

Final Verdict

So well, these were the top 4 Copy Trading Software which you might want to see if you are in the Cryptocurrency business. Again, we would remind you that every information present in this article is for reference purposes only, and anything herein contained shouldn’t influence your financial decision. This marks the end, and we will catch you in the next one!