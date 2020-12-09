If you favour valuable items over OSRS gold, then chances are you will want an idea of how to get the Fire Cape. However, doing so is no easy task, and there will be a difficult boss to overcome before you can do so. In preparation, you may consider the option to buy OSRS gold from someone who is engaging in OSRS gold selling, in case you haven’t got the right tools that you need.

The Fight Caves

To find the boss we need to defeat, you are going to have to traverse the Fight Caves. You need to head under the ground of Karamja through the Karamja dungeon and Crandor. You will find a cave leading to Mor Ul Rek here, so find your way through here where you will be met with a number of enemies to take care of. Specifically, you will need to defeat Tz-Kih, Tz-Kek, Tok-Xil, Yt-Mejkot, and Ket-Zek before TzTok-Jad appears.

Facing Jad

Even though we don’t have to worry about any actual skill requirements to face Jad, it is strongly recommended that you go into the fight caves being at level 70 for Defence, Ranged, HItpoints, and Prayer. You will be wanting to aim for around level 94 in Magic if you are going for a Melee approach as well. Weapons wise, there are a few useful ranged weapons, including the Toxic Blowpipe, Twisted Bow, and the Rune Crossbow for you to consider. Melee wise, check out the Saradomin Godsword, as well as the Dragon Halberd.

You are going to be facing off against 62 waves of monsters before you get the opportunity to have a go against Jad. Once you have overcome this, prepare for one of the tougher battles you have ever come up against. Jad using a combination of Melee and Magic attacks to throw at you. You can tell he is going to use his Melee attack as he starts slamming his fist towards you. As for his Magic attack, he will stand tall and breathe fire towards you, so listen out for when he growls which shows he is about to strike. Watch out for the cracks in the floor too as Jad slams his front legs down.

Once he is down to around half health, Jad will start summoning healers to help him. You will need to make sure to attack them to serve as a distraction from them healing the boss. After this, stick to ranged attacks on Jad and you will soon topple him.

The Fire Cape

For finally toppling Jad, you will get the Fire Cape you have been working towards. With its one of a kind lava pattern, it is without a doubt one of the best melee combat capes in the game. It has the protection stats similar to the likes of the Cape of Legends and the Obsidian Cape, as well as boasting offense bonuses, and is stackable. This wasn’t always the case, and it took an update to the game to make it so that you could stack the cape by beating Jad on multiple occasions.

This wasn't always the case, and it took an update to the game to make it so that you could stack the cape by beating Jad on multiple occasions. Jad is not to be taken lightly keep in mind, you will need to be very well prepared, but the reward is more than worth it.

