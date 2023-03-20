Optiemus partners Primebook for manufacturing of Made-in-India 4G Laptop

In an effort to augment domestic manufacturing of electronics, Optiemus Electronics, a leading homegrown electronics manufacturing company today announced its partnership with Primebook, a revolutionary first-of-its-kind Made-in-India laptop specially designed for students, for manufacturing their latest flagship.

The collaboration marks OEL’s foray into the laptop manufacturing market, beginning with the ground-breaking Primebook 4G, an Android 11-based laptop for students and learners. As part of the partnership, Optiemus will be manufacturing around 1 lac laptop units for Primebook by end of next FY i.e March, 2024. With OEL’s long-term expertise in mobile, wearable/hearable and telecom equipment manufacturing in India, OEL aims to strengthen its capabilities with further expansion into other categories of consumer electronics.

Primebook has witnessed remarkable success in the B2B category over the last four years and aims to expand further in the B2C category. The Primebook 4G laptop was created with the need for low-cost technology for students and learners in mind, and it will primarily serve tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Primebook 4G is a budget-friendly laptop built for students and learners, which is aimed at affordability despite their economic background. With adequate specifications of 11.6 inches HD screen with 1366 x 768 screen resolution, 4 GB LP DDR3/ 64 GB eMMC RAM/ Storage, 10 hrs of battery life, 2MP camera and PrimeOS (Android 11) operating system, Primebook 4G laptop has extensive features to provide compared to Android phones/ laptops.

Mr. A. Gururaj, MD, Optiemus Electronics said, “Our partnership with Primebook is a major milestone as we enter into laptop manufacturing, and it also further strengthens the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of India’s position in domestic manufacturing of electronics. In the last few years, we have strived towards diversifying our expertise in electronics manufacturing, and now with Laptop manufacturing apart from hearables/wearables category and telecom equipment, we are looking to expand our operations significantly. We are glad to have Primebook on board with us and look forward to contributing in their growth story.”