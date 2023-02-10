OPPO to unveil the Find N2 Flip on February 15, 2023

OPPO, the leading global smart devices brand, will introduce the Find N2 Flip, its first-ever flip-style foldable smartphone, on February 15, 2023 globally. The Find N2 Flip—a culmination of five years of R&D—brings together the best in foldable technology and design to create an inflexion point in the flip phone industry.

The Find N2 Flip, designed ground up to push the boundaries of foldable phone design, sports an invisible crease for an enhanced user experience.

The smartphone sets the standard for flip phones with its minimal, seamless design and compact dimensions that accentuate the largest-ever cover screen on a flip phone. Its bezel-free vertical display presents a large canvas to enable new user experiences, widgets, and a versatile viewfinder for photography enthusiasts to get creative.

#SeeMoreInASnap at the global launch of the OPPO Find N2 on Wednesday, 15th February, 2023 – https://www.oppo.com/in/events/find-n2-flip-launch/