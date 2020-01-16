Oppo to launch its new F15 smartphone in India on January 24, price starts INR. 19,990

Oppo is all set to launch its latest smartphone sensation – the F15 – in India on January 24. Also, conveniently priced at INR 19,990, the smartphone packs a tremendous value proposition at the upper mid-range segment given the sort of specification it comes with as well as the style it flaunts.

Looks and display

What catches the attention right away with the new F15 is its looks given its slim and svelte build while the entire thing is surprisingly light as well. For the number crunchers, the new F15 measures just 7.9mm and tips the scales at 172 grams. The rear with its laser light reflective design further adds to the style quotient.

The front is dominated by a 16.2 cm 2400 x 1080 pixel FHD+ AMOLED panel that is further bolstered by a layer of Gorilla Glass 5. The display makes for a screen-to-body ratio of 90.7 percent along with 20:9 aspect ratio, making it the ideal companion for wide-screen entertainment right in your own hands.

The F15 can also be the right choice for gamers thanks to its pixel-rich display. Oppo has also packed the new F15 with Frame Boost and Touch Boost technologies to minimize frame lags effect and optimize touch-based operations respectively. There also is the Gaming Voice Changer that you can use to change your voice to that of the opposite gender. Similarly, there is also the In-Game Noise Cancelling Effects that shuts out gaming sounds to let you hear voice more clearly.

Processor, RAM, storage

Powering the phone is a MediaTek P70 processor which together with an 8 GB RAM along with 128 GB of storage easily translates into blazing performance. If the 128 GB storage isn’t spacious enough, you can add another 256 GB by way of microSD cards.

Keeping the lights on is a 4000 mAh battery which should be enough to support more than a day of usage comfortably. And should you ever need a quick recharge, the 20-Watt VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 fast charging technology will ensure you have charge to get going quickly enough.

Other features – in-screen fingerprint scanner

Another highlight of the F15 and which adds to your convenience like no other is the in-display fingerprint unlock feature. Oppo is claiming an unlocking time of just 0.32 secs thanks to the In-Display Fingerprint Unlock 3.0 technology that it incorporates.

Oppo further added the new technology fingerprint scanner is not only faster than its predecessor – 20 percent faster than previous gen technology, there also are enough safeguards built-in at both the software and hardware levels that makes it more secure as well. The company added it features anti-forging technology which makes the new F15 harder to fool and deceive.

Rear camera array

Turning over to the rear, the highlight here is of course the array of four camera lenses arranged neatly in a single vertical file along the top left corner. Included here is a 48 mp primary lens of F1.7 aperture which is complimented by an 8 mp F2.25 aperture ultra-wide angle macro lens, a 2 mp mono lens of f2.4 aperture along with a 2 mp portrait lens of F2.4 aperture.

Oppo said the 48 mp primary Macro Quadcam lens is based on four-in-one pixel combination technology which the company claims allows for superior shots at all times. The phone is also enabled to take shots with the subject as close as just 3 mm in wide angle mode.

Camera features

The camera also features Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) coupled with an internal gyroscope, and Anti-Shake Video technology which ensure the most vivid and sharp images and videos even when things are shaky. Then there is the Night Portrait Mode which shoots multiple images and chooses the right one using AI based technology to create the most detailed shots even in dimly lit conditions.

There is also the Portrait Bokeh Effect which blurs the background in an image to make the subject stand out all the more. That’s not all as you also have the option to adjust the background bokeh effect to determine the amount of blur that you’d like in your shots.

Selfie cam

The front benefits from a 16 MP selfie camera of f/ 2.0 aperture and is placed inside the front water-drop notch. Oppo said both the front and rear cams benefits from new AI based beauty modes which aims to provide you with just the most perfect shots taking into considerations various aspects such as the face contour, surrounding lighting conditions and so on. The LED flash too is elongated to match the style of that of the camera.

Price and availability

Lastly, the phone is going to be available in two stunning colour options of Unicorn White and Lightening Black. Sale starts January 24 via both Amazon and Flipkart along with various offline outlets as well. Check for various launch offers from various banks as well as the retail outlets.