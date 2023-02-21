OPPO sets a new benchmark for foldable with the Find N2 Flip Design

The OPPO Find N2 Flip is the fruit of five years of research and development and bears a testament to the brand’s efforts to engineer an intuitive and natural foldable smartphone. The device’s perfectly proportioned ergonomics emphasise fluid design and quiet sophistication.

Design

The Find N2 Flip’s polished aluminium frame and matte glass back that gently curves around the edges result in a handset that is gorgeous to look at and comfortable to hold.

Its newly-engineered hinge mechanism sports a micro-engraved waveform pattern to give it visual flair. The fluid design continues to the subtle camera rings and bezel-less cover display that sits in harmony with the micro-etched matte frame of the Find N2 Flip.

Every aspect of the Find N2 Flip is a result of careful deliberation. The choice of a 3.26-inch vertical cover display, which accounts for 48.5% of the top half of the phone with a 17:9 vertical layout, is a natural extension of the aspect ratio of the primary screen.

The cover screen–in alignment with OPPO’s Design thinking–is the first point of interaction and provides you with a snapshot of your digital life at a glance.

Cover Screen Experiences

The largest ever cover display on a flip phone allows for engaging new user experiences, from previews of photos and videos to quick access to tools like timers and important system settings.

The convenience of the cover display continues to include Smart Widgets for Wi-Fi, mobile data, flight mode, Bluetooth, notification alerts, do not disturb, power saving modes, and the torch that can all be turned on and off with a swipe down and a tap. And thanks to the size of Find N2 Flip’s cover screen, all these appear in a single page view with no need to swipe through an endless list of icons. In addition, the flip mechanism makes the device compact and helps it fit where other phones don’t.

Furthermore, you can fully customise the cover display with an always-on display, sticker pack, or even interactive pets.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip–available in two colours, Moonlit Purple and Astral Black–represents an elegant mix of high-end foldable engineering that is a natural extension of the user’s life.