Oppo Reno 8 series, Enco X2, Oppo Pad Air launch

The new OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G is an imaging expert backed by OPPO’s proprietary imaging NPU, the MariSilicon X. The self-developed NPU packs 3.5 billion transistors and is capable of 18 trillion operations per second. This processing muscle results in crisp and clear 4K Ultra Night Video even in the most challenging scenarios.

Additionally, the handset packs the RGBW Sony IMX709 selfie sensor and Sony’s 50MP IMX766 rear shooter for an unparalleled photography experience. The rear setup includes an 112° 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro snapper.

On the design front, Reno8 Pro, which will be available in Glazed Green and Glazed Black, features a streamlined unibody design with a Gorilla Glass 5 back and an aluminium frame for added durability.

The handset packs the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC and a 4500mAH battery with OPPO’s 80W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge. OPPO’s Battery Health Engine (BHE) technology enables the batteries to retain 80% of their original capacity after 1,600 charge cycles (double the industry standard of 800 charges). This extends the smartphone’s life to over four years. Additionally, OPPO’s Ultra-Conductive Graphite Cooling System improves cooling by 45% over traditional graphite for an even extra bump in performance.

OPPO Reno8 5G: The all-round performer

The OPPO Reno8 5G features the same dual Sony camera sensors, the IMX709 and the IMX766. It also boasts of OPPO’s rich ecosystem of AI-enhanced imaging features such as Ultra Night Video, Night Portrait and Bokeh Flare video.

This device, which runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC along with OPPO’s Super-Conductive VC Liquid Cooling System and ColorOS 12.1, has been designed to deliver an all-round performance to users.

Like the Reno8 Pro 5G, the Reno8 5G sports a streamlined unibody design and is available in two colours: Shimmer Gold and Shimmer Black.

This device also comes with 80W SUPERVOOCTM for up to one-and-half day of use on a single charge. OPPO’s Battery Health Engine (BHE) technology—the same as on the Reno8 Pro 5G—lets Reno8 5G perform at its peak for four years straight without a fall in battery health and at the same high safety levels.

Both, the Reno8 Pro and the Reno8 carry the TÜV SÜD certification for fluency attenuation after 36 months of use. Its ‘A’ grade—the highest rating—indicates that the Reno8 Pro and the Reno8 deliver the same smooth performance at the beginning, and after three years of use.

Speaking on the new Reno8 Series, Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO India, said: “OPPO has emerged as the market leader in technological innovations. With the Reno8 Pro and the Reno8—two beautifully designed devices—we have set benchmarks in imaging with our self-developed MariSilicon X Neural Processing Unit (NPU). Our SUPERVOOCTM and BHE technologies charge batteries faster, they are safer to use, and we have also managed to increase the lifespan of our devices with the promise of peak performance for longer. We at OPPO are very excited for our consumers to use and experience these new products.”

OPPO enters the tablet market

In addition to the Reno8 series, OPPO also launched the OPPO Pad Air at INR 16,999 for the 4 GB 64GB version and INR 19,999 for the 4GB +128GB version. Designed for entertainment and educational needs, this is OPPO’s first tablet, and the first device in the segment to feature the power-efficient ‘6nm’ octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor coupled with AI System Booster 2.1 and RAM Expansion technology for smooth multitasking, seamlessly switching between apps and 3D mobile games while conserving battery. The tablet comes with the category-first TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light eye comfort certification for enhanced viewing experience.

It features the industry-first Sunset Dune 3D Texture; at 6.94mm thickness, it is one of the slimmest tablets in the segment with an Agile Floating screen design along with OPPO Glow that also provides a fingerprint-free, all-metal scratch-free cover to the device.

The tablet runs on ColorOS 12 for Pad. It supports several new features such as multi-device connection, two-finger split-screen, dual windows, and four-finger floating window for a user-friendly reading experience. It is the only tablet in its price segment that allows you to switch from your OPPO handset’s display to its larger screen. It also supports functions such as file drag-and-drop and clipboard sharing between the devices. Additionally, users can get a Smart Stylus Pen designed by OPPO.

The evolved OPPO Enco X2

For audiophiles, OPPO announced the Enco X2 at INR 10,999. The Enco X2 is the flagship TWS earbuds with industry-leading ANC and a segment-first Dolby Atmos Binaural Recording. It also sports the next-generation Super Dynamic Balance Enhanced Engine (SuperDBEE) acoustic system co-developed with Nordic audio giant Dynaudio that allows user to enjoy their favorite music wherever they go.

The Enco X2 supports segment-best 45dB depth and 4000Hz width Active Noise Cancellation to set a new benchmark for flagship audio.

Product Specifications OPPO Reno8 Pro 6.7″ Ultra-Clear 120Hz Refresh Rate AMOLED screen | MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX octa-core SoC | MariSilicon X NPU | 80W SUPERVOOCTM | 256GB storage, 12GB RAM | 32MP Sony IMX7o9 selfie snapper with 50MP main camera, 8MP wide-angle camera and 2MP macro camera | 5G Dual-SIM | ColorOS 12.1 OPPO Reno8 6.43” Ultra-Clear 90Hz Refresh Rate AMOLED Screen | MediaTek Dimensity 1300 octa-core SoC | 80W SUPERVOOCTM | 128GB storage, 8GB RAM | 32MP Sony IMX7o9 selfie snapper with 50MP main camera, 8MP wide-angle camera and 2 MP macro camera | 5G Dual-SIM | ColorOS 12.1 OPPO Pad Air 10.36-inch (2,000×1,200px) 2K IPS Screen | power-efficient ‘6nm’ octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor | 64/128GB storage, 4GB RAM | ColorOS 12.1 OPPO Enco X2 11mm dynamic driver + 6mm planar diaphragm | 20Hz – 40kHz frequency response | Bluetooth 5.2 | Dolby Atmos Binaural Recording | Super Dynamic Balance Enhanced Engine (SuperDBEE)| Music play time of 5h (one-time charge)/20h (with charging case at 50% volume with ANC on

Price and Availability

The Reno8 Pro 5G will be available starting 19 July 2022 at INR 45,999. The Reno8 5G will be available at INR 29,999 and Enco X2 will be available for sale at INR 10,999 from 25 July 2022 onwards. The OPPO Pad Air at INR 16,999 and INR 19,999 for the 4 GB 64GB version and the 4GB +128GB version, respectively, starting 23 July 2022. All four products will be available across Flipkart, OPPO Store and Mainline Retail Outlets.

Customers can avail the following offers on the Reno8 Pro (12+256GB)

Customers can enjoy a 10% cash back (up to INR 4,000) on ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda credit cards and debit cards, etc.

Cashback of INR 1,500 can also be availed on non-EMI transactions through ICICI Bank, SBI cards, Kotak Bank, etc.

No Cost EMI up to 6 months on leading bank cards.

EMI starting from INR 3,066 approximately on a 15-month EMI scheme from leading financiers.

Low down payment starting from INR 5,750 is also available from selective financiers.

Users will also get complete damage protection of 180 days which protects your phone from accidental damage, water damage or any other type of damage applicable from 18 July 2022 to 21 July 2022 for loyal users only.

The OPPO upgrade offer of INR 3,000 is applicable on Reno8 Pro for loyal users from 18 July 2022 to 21 July 2022.

All users who purchase the OPPO Reno8 Series will get exclusive service benefits worth INR 2,499 under the OPPO Premium Service Offer which has an Easy EMI option at the time of repair. Users can also avail free pick up and drop of device, 24/7 hotline support, along with a free screen guard and back cover.

Customers can avail of the following offers on the Reno8 (8+128GB)

10% cashback (up to INR 3,000) on ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda credit cards and debit cards, etc.

Cashback of INR 1,200 is also available for non-EMI transactions through ICICI Bank, SBI cards, Kotak Bank, etc.

No cost EMI up to 6 months on leading bank cards.

EMI starting from INR 2,500 approximately on 12-month EMI schemes from leading financers.

Low down payment starting from INR 4,285 is also available from select financiers.

OPPO upgrade offer INR 2,000 is applicable on Reno8 for loyal users from 25 July 2022 to 31 July 2022.

Oppo Premium Service – exclusive for oppo Reno users offer Easy EMI option during repair of the phones. Along with this Reno users can avail free pick up & drop service, 24/7 hotline support and free screen guard & back cover

Customers can avail the OPPOverse Bundle Offer:

Buy OPPO Reno8 Series and IoT devices before 31st Aug, register My OPPO App and get exclusive OPPOverse offer. Chance to get OPPO Watch Free worth 5,999 at just 1