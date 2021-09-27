Oppo has introduced its latest Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition and the F19s smartphones in India along with the Enco Buds sporting a new shade of color. Of these, while the F19s is the newest addition to the company’s F19 series of smartphones, the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition is almost the same as the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G but with a new color scheme.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition specifications

It seems the Chinese company has already got into the Diwali mode, which should explain the launch of the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition. Sporting a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display having a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, the smartphone comes powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC coupled to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of ROM. The display otherwise has a 90 Hz refresh rate that allows for a smooth scrolling experience.

Another highlight of the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition is the 4,500 mAh battery that it comes with, and which is supported by a 65 W SuperVOOC 2.0 for quick energy refills. The phone also comes with a quad-camera arrangement at the rear with a 64 MP primary cam. On the front, there is the 32 MP cam for selfie shots and video chats. The phone runs ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.

Oppo F19s specifications

The new F19s join an illustrious family that comprises of the Oppo F19, Oppo F19 Pro, and Oppo F19 Pro+. Among these, the F19s comes powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC and Adreno 610 GPU combo. There is 6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM onboard though Oppo said there is the provision to allow expansion of RAM to a max of 11 GB for enhanced performance. Native storage stands at 128 GB that can be doubled to 256 GB via microSD cards.

For display, there is the 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED panel upfront having a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels that makes for a 409 PPI pixel density. The display however comes with a standard 60 Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of up to 180Hz. Another highlight of the display is its peak brightness of 800 nits.

For optics, there is the three-lens arrangement at the rear comprising of a 48 MP primary camera along with a pair of 2 MP sensors for depth sensing and macro shooting. Then there is the 16 MP front shooter for selfies and video chats. Power comes from a 5000 mAh battery with 33 W Flash Charge support.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, USB, and USB OTG. There also is a Type-C port as well as a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Oppo Enco Buds specifications

Powered by 8 mm dynamic drivers, the Oppo Enco Buds supports the AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs while having a frequency range of 20 Hz to 20,000 Hz. It supports Bluetooth v5.2 for connecting to the base smartphone. Towards that, it supports a fast pair feature and has an effective range of 10 meters.

Another stand-out feature of the Oppo Enco Buds is its 80 ms of low latency for the Game Mode which can be activated by the triple-tap gesture. Each of the earbuds comes with a 40 mAh battery while the case packs in another 400 mAh power source, all of which provides for a combined playback time of 24-hours.

Oppo F19s, Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, Oppo Enco Buds Price, and availability

The Oppo F19s is priced at Rs. 19,990 and can be purchased via Flipkart or Oppo’s own online sales channel. The smartphone comes in shades of Glowing Black and Glowing Gold.

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, on the other hand, has been priced at Rs. 41,990. This applies to the sole version having 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. It comes with the new Majestic Gold color option though the standard Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G sports shades of Aurora and Stellar Black. Also, the standard versions come with the same 12 GB + 256 GB configuration and are priced at Rs. 39,990.

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition is available for purchase via Oppo’s own website.

Oppo Enco Buds come for Rs. 1,799 and are now available in a shade of Blue, which joins the White color model that was launched earlier. The Oppo Enco Buds too can be bought from the Oppo India site.