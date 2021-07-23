The Oppo Reno 6 5G is now up for pre-order in India, the company announced. The Chinese manufacturer also released a YouTube video depicting Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor unboxing the latest Oppo smartphone in the most unorthodox way, if it can be so said. Of course, the real intention behind it all is to highlight the amazing capabilities of the phone, which range from its style and looks, to its power and performance.

Not to mention, the Reno 6 5G also scores several first in the Indian smartphone segment. For instance, the phone is the first to be launched in India featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. That apart, the reno 6 5G is also the first phone in India to offer Bokeh Flare portrait video effect.

Mention must also be made of the Reno glow design on the exterior that makes the phone take on a different hue in different lighting conditions and viewing angles. There is also the Diamond Spectrum together with the five-layer gradient process that imparts a sparkling finish to the exterior, something that Oppo prefers to describe as millions of diamonds sparkling from within the glass back. As it is, the phone is available in two shades of Aurora and Stellar Black.

The Reno 6 5G is also about superlative camera performance, which includes, as already mentioned, the Bokeh Flare Portrait Video. Also, it isn’t every day that you are likely to come across a phone that lets you edit HD quality videos with super ease, while also publishing the same in the platform of your choice, all within minutes.

Coming to the pre-booking process, there are several offers being doled out. That includes a cashback offer of Rs. 3,000 available on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Bank credit card, debit card, and EMI transactions. The offer is valid up to July 31, 2021. Paying via Paytm will also lead to a 15 percent instant cashback.

IDFC Bank is offering one EMI cashback offer while Bajaj Finserv too is offering a cashback offer amounting to Rs. 3,000. These apart, there are zero down payments and long-term EMI schemes available from almost all financial institutions, with the offering being in effect till July 31, 2021. Similarly, there are offers available for the Loyal Oppo users as well. Check out the official Oppo India website or visit the nearest Oppo store for more on this.