Oppo has launched its latest Reno series of high-end smartphones in India which comprises of the Reno 6 5G and the Reno 6 Pro 5G. Both come across as flagship-beating phones featuring Dimensity 900 SoC while still positioned in the affordable price range. Price starts at Rs. 29,990 for the Reno 6 5G that offers 8 GB of memory and 128 GB of storage.

Oppo Reno 6 5G specifications

The Reno 6 5G comes with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display having 1,080 x 2,400 pixels resolution. The display has a 90Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 180 Hz. The display features a punch hole along the top left corner that accommodates a 32 MP selfie camera. On the rear lies a triple camera setup comprising of a 64 MP primary cam, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP macro sensor.

The phone comes powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC that is coupled with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage. This also happens to be the sole model the phone is available in. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, along with 5G of course. Then there is a USB Type-C port too for charging and data transfer roles.

Other features the phone comes with including a 4,300 mAh battery that is backed by a 65 W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charger. There is an in-screen fingerprint scanner too while the sensor package includes an accelerometer, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, color temperature sensor, Z-axis linear motor, and gyroscope. The phone runs ColorOS 11.3 based on Android 11.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G specifications

The Reno 6 Pro 5G is slightly bigger with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ curved AMOLED display having the same 1,080 x 2,400 pixels resolution. Other display characteristics are similar too, which include a 90 Hz refresh rate and a 180 Hz touch sampling rate. The front and rear camera set-up too are largely the same so that we have the 32 MP front shooter sitting beneath the punch hole along the top left. On the rear, there are exact same three lenses though there is an additional 2 MP mono cam as well.

At its core, the Reno 6 Pro 5G packs in a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC coupled to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The phone runs ColorOS 11.3 based on Android 11. The connectivity and sensor package is also the same as on the Reno 6 5G, with the only difference being an X-axis linear motor replacing the Z-axis motor of the former. The battery size is slightly larger at 4,500 mAh but is supported by the same 65 W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charger.

Price and availability

As already stated, the price starts at Rs. 29,990 for the 8 GB + 128 GB model of the Reno 6 5G. Availability starts July 29.

The Reno 6 Pro 5G, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 39,990 for the 12 GB + 256 GB model and is slated to go on sale starting July 20.

The phones can be ordered via Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Croma, Oppo online store along with other offline and online outlets. Both the models are going to be available in shades of Aurora and Stellar Black.

Checkout for launch offers, which include up to Rs. 4,000 cashback when bought using HDFC bank cards or via Bajaj Finserv. When bought via Paytm, there is a 15 percent cash back for the taking.

This apart, Oppo is also offering an Rs. 1,000 discount on the Enco X true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds that are now available for Rs. 8,990. Similarly, the Oppo Watch is priced at Rs. 12,990 which is Rs. 2,000 less than the usual price. Both prices are going to be valid for the next one week.