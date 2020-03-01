[Exclusive] Oppo to announce Enco Tws earphones along with Reno 3 Pro

Oppo is all set to expand its Reno series smartphone lineup in India with the Reno 3 Pro today. The phone has been leaked in the past and there’s not much left to the imagination except for the price. Our source, tells us that the Oppo Reno 3 Pro will come at a starting price of INR 28,999 and is already on pre-order at Flipkart and offline partners.

Along with the Reno 3 Pro, the brand is also bringing its Enco Truly wireless earbuds at a premium. For pre-order customers of the Reno 3 Pro, the first 1000 will be eligible for a free pair of Oppo Enco TWS. Oppo is slated to announce the Enco TWS for INR 7,999 with limited quantities to land on the Indian shore.

As for the Reno 3 Pro, the phone will be the first to be powered by MediaTek’s Helio P95 chipset that was just announced a few days back. Oppo has been teasing the dual-punch hole AMOLED display. The phone will be available in two memory configurations and three colors. For the optics, there will be a quad-camera setup on the back with the main camera being a 64MP sensor, along with a telephoto, wide-angle lens and a depth sensor.