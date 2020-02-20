Oppo Reno 3 confirmed for March 2 launch in India, likely to cost around INR 43k

The Oppo Reno 3 has an official launch date in India, it being March 2 though there is no confirmation yet as to when it is going to hit the streets in the country. And with that being just days away, the company is busy building up some hype around the phone.

For instance, Oppo has teased a few images as well as some bits and pieces of information pertaining to the upcoming phone. For instance, a quad camera setup at the rear is all too evident, with the lenses stacked up vertically along the top left corner.

The star attraction here is of course a 64 mp main camera which again is an enhancement over the 44 mp camera that the Reno 3 Pro launched in China last year comes with. The rest will likely remain unchanged, which includes a 13 mp telephoto lens, 8 mp ultra wide angle lens and a 2 mp depth sensor.

The teasers have also revealed a dual punch hole front display which is confirmed to house a 44 mp camera, along with what is being speculated to be a 2 mp depth shooter. So, super quality selfies are a definite yes with the new Reno 3, something that also goes well with the promo tagline used by the company, that of ‘Clear in every shot’. That also could be the reason the company upgraded the rear main camera to a 64 mp sensor while the China version makes do with a 48 mp sensor.

The rear is shown to have a glossy feel to it, meaning it could have been made of glass, or maybe faux glass. Other features being speculated include support for 30W charging, an 8 GB RAM along with 128 GB of storage. What is also evident from the teaser shots is the front curved glass which adds a distinct touch of style to the device.

What is also almost confirmed is there will be no 5G version available here in India. The Chinese version of the phone comes powered by a Snapdragon 735 SoC and has a 6.5-inch dynamic AMOLED display upfront. A 4025 mAh battery keep the lights on and supports 30W VOOC fast charging. The phone is expected to go on sale for INR 42,900.