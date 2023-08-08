OPPO Reno 10 Pro+ Review – The Camera Goodness

Over the preceding couple of years, OPPO’s Reno series smartphones lacked the kind of excitement, primarily offering a refreshed design approach while maintaining identical specifications. However, this year marks a noteworthy shift in the OPPO Reno lineup, as they’ve introduced a trio of models within the Reno 10 series. This strategic move arises from OPPO’s growing concern about the competitive landscape that has been gradually eroding their market share. As a direct outcome of this shift, we now have the Reno 10 Pro+ taking center stage – a smartphone that remains loyal to the brand’s core identity.

The OPPO Reno 10 Pro+ boasts a high-end processor, a trio of highly capable rear cameras, a gracefully curved display, and rapid charging capabilities. Nonetheless, this substantial hardware leap comes with a price tag, with the starting price of the Reno 10 Pro+ set at INR 54,999, placing it perilously close to numerous flagship alternatives, including the well-received OnePlus 11. The pivotal question emerges: Does it still offer commendable value, or should one contemplate exploring alternative choices? The comprehensive assessment within our detailed review will provide the answers.

OPPO Reno 10 Pro+ 5G Specifications

Before starting with the OPPO Reno 10 Pro+ 5G review, let’s glance at the phone’s specifications, pricing, and things we get with the device.

Display: 6.74-inch 1.5K OLED, 120Hz refresh rate

6.74-inch 1.5K OLED, 120Hz refresh rate CPU: Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor

Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor RAM: 12GB

12GB Storage: 256GB

256GB Software: Android 13, ColorOS 13.1

Android 13, ColorOS 13.1 Main Camera: 50MP primary sensor + 8MP ultra-wide + 64MP telephoto sensor

50MP primary sensor + 8MP ultra-wide + 64MP telephoto sensor Selfie Camera: 32MP

32MP Connectivity: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, FM Radio

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, FM Radio Cellular: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, in-display

Yes, in-display Battery: 4,700 mAh, non-removable

4,700 mAh, non-removable Charging: 100W fast charging

Box Contents

Here’s a complete list of items you get inside the box:

OPPO Reno 10 Pro+ 5G smartphone

USB Type-C charging cable

Wall charger

Silicon case

Sim Ejector Tool

Documentation

Design & Display

OPPO boasts a rich history of delivering high-end smartphones, and this tradition persists with the Reno 10 Pro+. The Reno 10 Pro+ showcases a classic glass sandwich design, but OPPO has injected innovation by incorporating curved glass on both the front and back, enhancing the tactile experience. AGC’s Dragontrail Star 2 cover glass graces the display, while Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects the rear panel. The sandwiched frame, fashioned from polycarbonate, imparts a premium feel in terms of both fit and finish, with no sharp edges near perforations or cutouts. This design choice also contributes to the device’s relatively light weight of 194g.

The phone embraces a pill-shaped camera module on its rear, which might evoke diverse opinions due to its two-tone finish. Nevertheless, the finely textured metal surface encircling the periscopic telephoto camera not only adds visual interest but also improves grip. In terms of button arrangement, the power and volume buttons grace the right side, while the lower edge houses the USB Type-C port, primary speaker grille, and hybrid SIM slot. Remarkably, the top edge accommodates the secondary speaker, microphone, and even an IR blaster – an inaugural feature in the Reno series.

Much like its counterparts under the OnePlus brand, the OPPO Reno 10 Pro+ boasts an expansive 6.74-inch OLED panel sporting a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. This LTPS panel allows seamless switching between 30Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz. While the phone’s pricing might suggest the presence of an LTPO panel, it retains the LTPS variant. Users can anticipate captivating visuals with profound blacks and vivid colors, owing to the inherent advantages of OLED technology. Moreover, the panel’s 2160Hz PWM dimming feature reduces eye strain, while its HDR10+ certification augments the overall viewing experience. It’s pertinent to mention that although the panel supports HDR, access to HDR content is confined to the YouTube app.

For enhanced security, the Reno 10 Pro+ 5G incorporates an in-display fingerprint scanner that offers commendable speed in authentication. However, some users might need a period of adjustment to the scanner’s slightly lower placement, which is a departure from conventional positioning.

Software and Performance

Regarding its software, the Reno 10 Pro+ 5G operates using ColorOS 13.1, built upon the foundation of Android 13. This software furnishes users with an extensive array of personalization and customization choices. Users can effortlessly tweak icon shapes and sizes, alter fonts, wallpapers, and themes to align with their preferences. Additionally, a feature permits the synchronization of system icon colors with the wallpaper. The phone even supports an Always-on Display functionality, offering options for personalization, such as the inclusion of a Bitmoji.

One standout aspect is the meticulously calibrated haptic feedback, designed by OPPO to provide precise vibrations – whether it’s for incoming calls or navigating through the software interface. However, this is where the positives dwindle and challenges emerge. Despite its premium price tag, the device arrives with a considerable amount of pre-installed applications. Compounding this, certain apps tend to inundate users with unsolicited and intrusive notifications on a daily basis. Thankfully, most of these extraneous apps can be uninstalled.

Turning to performance, the Reno 10 Pro+ relies on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. While this processor was introduced the previous year and has been succeeded by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which has featured in various top-tier devices this year, the handset remains equipped with the former. The phone is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which should amply satisfy the needs of most users. The processor demonstrates impressive benchmarks and, crucially, seamlessly handles everyday tasks without displaying any indications of sluggishness or stutter during our month-long assessment. In benchmark tests, the Reno 10 Pro+ attained an AnTuTu score of 10,86,480 points, while Geekbench 6 recorded single-core and multi-core scores of 952 and 3782 points, respectively.

The device’s gaming performance stands out as well, capably managing mid to high-level games without encountering any setbacks. Notable titles like Asphalt 9 Legends, Genshin Impact, and Call of Duty: Mobile exhibited smooth gameplay with consistent frame rates. All things considered, the device’s performance surpasses expectations, particularly considering its price point.

Camera and Battery

The OPPO Reno 10 Pro+ is furnished with a triple-camera arrangement at the rear, spearheaded by an innovative 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor renowned for its exceptional low-light performance. This sensor is complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 64MP periscope telephoto camera. For self-portraits and video calls, the phone relies on a 32MP front camera.

When assessing camera capabilities, the primary camera excels in capturing intricate and vibrant images during daylight conditions, showcasing vivid colors. In most scenarios, pictures taken with the primary camera exhibit high quality, authentic colors, satisfying HDR, and impressive detailing. In low-light settings, the phone seamlessly employs lengthier exposures, eliminating the need to manually engage the dedicated Night mode.

The ultra-wide camera performs decently in well-lit situations, although images tend to be less detailed compared to those taken by the primary camera, sometimes appearing somewhat overexposed. The telephoto camera, however, emerges as the phone’s standout feature, capturing incredibly impressive photos. Sporting a 3x telephoto lens with a minimal focusing distance of around 25cm, this lens produces images endowed with notable depth and detail in favorable lighting conditions. In dimly lit environments, photographs tend to appear soft with limited detail, resembling a watercolor effect. This issue is likely to be addressable through an over-the-air update, a prospect we eagerly anticipate from OPPO.

Regarding the selfie camera, users can enjoy the full extent of its 32MP capabilities. The image quality proves satisfactory in well-lit settings, and the application of facial beautification filters delivers natural skin tones.

A standout attribute of the Reno 10 Pro+ 5G is its impressive battery longevity, despite its smaller 4,700mAh battery capacity. Throughout our evaluation, the phone consistently delivered nearly two full days of usage on a single charge. Furthermore, the device astounds with its swift charging capabilities, as the supplied 100W fast charger brings it to a complete charge in under 40 minutes.

OPPO Reno 10 Pro+ 5G Review – The Verdict

Amidst the multitude of smartphones introduced this year, the OPPO Reno 10 Pro+ emerges as a distinctive standout. It represents a significant advancement from the Reno 8 series devices, boasting a potent new chipset, premium design, and an innovative camera arrangement. While it undoubtedly caters to a wide user base, the pricing strategy positions it in precarious proximity to the OnePlus 11, a versatile flagship offering an extensive array of features and capabilities.

OPPO’s Reno 10 Pro+ 5G successfully identifies its niche amidst the competition, primarily due to its exceptional telephoto and selfie cameras. These standout features are rarely encountered at this price range, making them a compelling rationale for choosing the Reno 10 Pro+ 5G over the OnePlus 11 5G.