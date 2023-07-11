OPPO redefines portrait photography with its Reno10 Series telephoto camera setup

OPPO, the leading global smart devices brand, has launched the newest additions to its Reno series in India. The Reno10 Pro+ 5G, the Reno10 Pro 5G, and the Reno10 5G come with OPPO technology innovations such as BHE for batteries that last over four years, SUPERVOOC TM for fast charging, and the Dynamic Computing Engine that runs 40+ apps smoothly in the background. The Reno10 Pro+ 5G and the Reno10 Pro 5G are priced at INR 54,999 and INR 39,999, respectively.

Along with the Reno10 Series, OPPO unveiled their latest TWS, the Enco Air3 Pro, priced at INR 4,999.

Commenting on the launch, Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer of OPPO India, said, “OPPO continues to push the boundaries of technological advancements, establishing itself as a leading innovator in the industry. With the introduction of the Reno10 Series, we have revolutionised portrait photography through our cutting-edge telephoto camera and homegrown SUPERVOOC TM flash charging technology to offer users an exceptional experience. This sleek and stylish series packs a punch with its sterling performance and will deliver a greater value proposition to our consumers.”

Reno10 Pro+ 5G

The Reno10 Pro+ 5G features a 120Hz 6.74-inch OLED 10-bit colour display with a resolution of 2772×1240px, a high 93.9% screen-to-body ratio, and Dragontrail Star 2 glass for protection.

Its camera module sports a two-tone design comprising scratch-resistant glass and aluminium for resistance to corrosion and damage from drops. Around this camera module, the device boasts a Gorilla Glass 5 back panel, available in two colours: Glossy Purple and Silvery Grey. At the top and bottom edges, the Reno10 Pro+ 5G packs Dual Track stereo speakers for audio output that is crisp and distinct.

OPPO has used a new periscope design to create the highest megapixel telephoto portrait camera—with a 64MP OV64B sensor—that excels at photographs in low-light settings with up to 3x optical zoom; this allows photographers to capture beautifully-proportionate portraits with natural optical bokeh and background compression.

The periscope design also allows OPPO to stack more lenses in its camera module while still crafting a handset that is just 8.28mm thin.

In addition, Reno10 Pro+ 5G comes with the 50MP IMX890 ultra-clear main camera and the 8MP IMX355 ultra wide-angle snapper with a 112° field of view. Its 32MP front camera has an IMX709 RGBW sensor—co-developed by OPPO and Sony—for improved light capture, colour reproduction and image quality in low-light environments.

To strike a balance between performance and battery, the Reno10 Pro+ 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset that posts a 10% improvement in GPU performance and a 30% improvement in efficiency when stacked against the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Also, its AI performance per watt is 20% better than its predecessor.

The Reno10 Pro+ 5G uses Ultra-Conductive Graphite—a high-performance polymer used in aerospace—for thermal conductivity. The handset’s vapour chamber (VC) heat dissipation capacity is increased by 92% compared to the Reno8 Pro; its overall heat dissipation capacity is increased by 4%, and the temperature while gaming (PUBGM) is lowered by 2.1°C*.

With the super-charged 100W SUPERVOOC TM —the highest wattage in the Reno series yet—the handset’s 4,700mAh battery gets charged to 50% in 9 minutes and 30 seconds, and up to 100% in just 27 minutes. Additionally, Reno10 Pro+ 5G supports three years of OS and four years of security updates.

Reno10 Pro 5G

The Reno10 Pro 5G, which follows the same sleek and compact design language of the Reno10 Pro+ 5G, features a 120Hz 6.7-inch OLED 3D curved screen with Dragontrail Star 2 glass display and is available in Glossy Purple and Silvery Grey colours with Gorilla Glass 5 protection for the body. It boasts a 93% screen-to-body ratio for its industry-leading borderless viewing experience.

Like the Reno10 Pro+ 5G, the Reno10 Pro 5G comes with a triple camera setup, comprising the 50MP IMX890 ultra-clear main camera, the 32MP IMX709 RGBW telephoto portrait camera with 2X optical zoom, and the 8MP IMX355 ultra wide-angle snapper, which offers a 112° field of view. Its 32MP IMX709 RGBW selfie camera—like the Reno10 Pro+ 5G—supports autofocus for sharp self-portraits in all lighting conditions.

At the heart of Reno10 Pro 5G is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC, built on the 6nm process to balance powerful performance with reduced power consumption. For cooling, the handset uses the second generation of a new high-performance graphite with 33% higher thermal conductivity than ordinary graphite. In comparison with the Reno8 Pro, its cooling area has increased by 96%, heat dissipation capacity by 1%, and the temperature while gaming (PUBGM) is lower by 2°C*.

The Reno10 Pro packs a 4600mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC TM that gets juiced to 100% within 28 minutes; a quick 5-minute charge offers 3.2 hours of video streaming, 3 hours of texting, or 2.8 hours of social media usage. This means users can stay connected and engaged without worrying about running out of battery. Additionally, Reno10 Pro 5G will support two years of OS and three years of security updates.

Reno10 5G

In keeping with the series, the Reno10 5G sports an ultra-slim body—available in Ice Blue and Silvery Grey—that is comfortable to hold. Its 3D curved design is fronted by a 120Hz 6.7-inch AMOLED display with an impressive 93% screen-to-body ratio to provide an industry-leading borderless viewing experience. This handset comes with Dragontrail Star 2 protection for the display and a durable polycarbonate premium back.

The device boasts a powerful camera system comprising the 64MP OV64B ultra-clear main camera, the 32MP IMX709 telephoto portrait camera, the 8MP IMX355 112° ultra-wide camera, and the 32MP OV32C ultra-clear selfie camera. This setup captures every detail in photos with great clarity, whether in low light, portrait photography, or wide-angled vistas.

The Reno10 is driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC that promises lag-free reliable performance with a CPU speed of up to 2.6GHz. It packs a 5000mAh battery—the largest ever in the Reno series—with 67W SUPERVOOC TM charging for a speed of 47 minutes to 100%. For users who are always on the go, a 30-minute charge is enough to top up an additional 70%.

On the Reno10, heat dissipation is handled by high-performance T19 bilayer graphite for effective cooling and glitch-free usability. It comes with two years of OS and three years of security updates.

Reno10 Series – Smooth Performance with Smart Experiences

Infrared Remote Control: The Reno10 Series comes with an infrared remote-control app that allows users to choose the specific appliance type and model within the app itself. Then, by simply pointing the phone’s infrared transmitter towards the desired home appliance—TVs, ACs, Set-top boxes, etc—the phone can be used to remotely operate appliances.

BHE: OPPO has equipped the Reno10 Series with its Battery Health Engine (BHE) technology that intelligently controls the current and voltage through real-time monitoring to prolong the charging lifespan. BHE ensures that the battery maintains its health up to 80% even after 1,600 charge cycles to last over four years. OPPO has passed the Upgraded TÜV Rheinland Safe Fast-Charge System Certification after having undergone 40 rigorous tests. BHE has also won the 2023 SEAL Sustainable Product Award for this green innovation.

SUPERVOOC S: This time, OPPO has also introduced SUPERVOOC S, its first independently developed power-management chip that increases battery discharge efficiency from 97.5% to a maximum of 99.5%. In real-world use, this 2% increase means that the battery life of the Reno10 Pro+, for instance, can support up to 37 extra minutes of talk just because of this tweak. SUPERVOOC S also packs hardware-level security that can cut off power when it detects a faulty/fake charger or water in the charging port that could cause battery malfunction.

Dynamic Computing Engine: For smooth operations, the Reno10 Series comes with OPPO’s Dynamic Computing Engine that increases app opening speed by 12% in comparison to the last generation. Further, up to 40+ apps can run smoothly in the background without lag. This feature—in conjunction with other homegrown technologies—earned the Reno10 Pro+ and the Reno10 Pro the TÜV SUD 48-Month Fluency Certification. These devices received an ‘A’ rating in these tests, which means they perform as smoothly as a new device, even after four years.

RAM Expansion: Computing on the Reno10 Series is backed by OPPO’s RAM Expansion technology—up to 12GB for Reno10 Pro+ and Reno10 Pro and 8GB for Reno10—that allots space from the device’s storage to its RAM for greater operating efficiency in demanding tasks such as gaming and video processing.

OPPO Enco Air3 Pro: A New Level of Audio Excellence

For audiophiles, OPPO has announced its best-in-class noise-cancelling TWS, Enco Air3 Pro – the world’s first earbuds with a natural bamboo fibre diaphragm for clear, crisp sound. Its high-definition audio recreates reality with LDAC, while its 49dB adaptive noise cancelling makes for an immersive listening experience.

The Enco Air3 Pro features OPPO Alive audio for spatial surround sound when viewing movies on a smartphone. The TWS also comes with Golden Sound 2.0, which creates a user-specific ear canal model after a short listening test to configure the buds specifically to the user’s hearing. The earbuds offer IP55 dust and water resistance which makes them perfect for outdoor activities. A single charge promises 30 hours of listening pleasure.

Specification Reno10 Pro+ 5G Reno10 Pro 5G Reno10 5G Platform​ Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Snapdragon 778G 5G Dimensity 7050 5G Display​ 6.7-inch OLED

3D Curved Screen, 120Hz Refresh Rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate 6.7-inch OLED

3D Curved Screen, 120Hz Refresh Rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate 6.7-inch AMOLED

3D Curved Screen, 120Hz Refresh Rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate Front Camera​ 32MP IMX709 RGBW sensor, autofocus 32MP IMX709 RGBW sensor, autofocus 32MP OV32C sensor Rear Cameras​ 50MP IMX890, OIS 64MP OV64B sensor with Telephoto 112° wide-angle 8MP IMX355 50MP IMX890, OIS 32MP IMX709 RGBW with Telephoto 112° wide-angle 8MP IMX355 64MP OV64B ​ 32MP IMX709 RGBW with Telephoto​ 112° wide-angle 8MP IMX355 Storage​/RAM 256GB UFS 3.1/

12GB DDR5 256GB UFS 3.0/

12GB DDR4 128GB UFS 3.0/

8GB DDR4 Battery 4700mAh battery, 100W SUPERVOOC TM 4600mAh battery, 80W SUPERVOOC TM 5000mAh battery, 67W SUPERVOOC TM Profile/weight 8.28mm/194g 7.89mm/185g 7.89mm/185g

Price and Availability

OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G, priced at INR 54,999, and OPPO Reno10 Pro, priced at INR39,999, will be available for sale from 13th July 2023, 12am onwards. The devices are available for purchase from Flipkart, OPPO store and mainline retail outlets. The OPPO Enco Air3 Pro, priced at INR4,999, will be available for purchase from Flipkart, Amazon and the OPPO store from 11th July 2023, 12pm onwards.

Offers

Customers can avail of the following offers on the first sale of the OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G and OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G…

Customers can enjoy discounts of up to INR4000 on Flipkart and OPPO Stores, and no-cost EMI for up to 9 months on HDFC, ICICI Bank and SBI Cards.

Customers can avail cashback of up to INR4000 from mainline retail outlets and no-cost EMI for up to 9 months on leading banks cards like SBI Cards, Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda, IDFC First Bank, One Card, AU Small Finance.

Customer can also avail cash back up to INR4000 on consumer loan partners like TVS Credit, HDB Financial & IDFC First Bank. Additionally, customers can enjoy the benefit of Zero Down Payment schemes from leading financers.

Loyal OPPO customers can avail an Exchange + Loyalty Bonus of up to INR4000 online & offline.

Users can enjoy free trials of YouTube Premium and Google One for up to 6 months through MyOPPO.

Customers who buy a phone between 13th and 19th July can enter the MyOPPO raffle and win a trip to Dubai and other exciting prizes. Buy the Reno10Pro+ 5G and Reno10 Pro 5G between July 13 – July 31 and get OPPO Pad Air(4+128GB) at a discount of INR1500.

OPPO Premium Service Offer