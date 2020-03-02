Oppo launches new Reno 3 Pro in India, price starts INR 29,990

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro is a reality in India, it being the newest among a series of phones launched in the country in recent times. Also, lest you think the Reno 3 Pro launched in India is the same as the Reno 3 Pro 5G that was launched in China in December, that isn’t the case.

Rather, the India specific Reno 3 Pro happens to be an entirely new development, with India being the only country it has been introduced in so far and seems slimmer and lighter compared to the Chinese model. Looks wise, the Indian Reno 3 Pro does look good though the design is fast becoming common.

For instance, there is the 6.4-inch 20:9 1080p bezel less display at the front having a pill-hole at the top right corner for the dual selfie cam. The OLED panel does look remarkable with some nice touches to it too, like the edges of the pill-hole shining bright when face identification feature is at work.

The phone otherwise comes powered by the new MediaTek Helio P95 processor. There is 8 GB RAM onboard along with 128 GB and 256 GB of storage. Plus, there is a microSD card slot too, should you need more. The phone runs the latest Android 10-based ColorOS 7 and features a headphone slot too.

For optics, the Reno 3 Pro features a quad cam setup at the rear comprising of a 64 mp f/1.7 primary lens, a 13 mp f/2.4 telephoto lens of 2x zoom, an 8 mp ultra wide lens of f/2.2 aperture along with a 2 mp monochrome sensor. Oppo also stated the phone will be capable of 5X hybrid zoom along 20x digital zoom.

The front meanwhile comprises of a dual cam setup comprising of a 44 mp and 2 mp sensor, the latter being for depth measurement. Oppo said the 44 mp selfie cam is the highest it has ever been in a smartphone so far and is promising the sharpest and most accurate selfies too.

Further, a 4,025mAh battery would be providing the juice and supports Oppo’s VOOC 4.0 system. With 30W charger, that amount to a 0-50 percent charge in just 20 mins and full charge in 56 mins.

The 128 GB model is priced INR 29,990 while the 256 GB version will set you back INR 32,990.