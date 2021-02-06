Oppo has launched a new version of the A15s smartphone, one that comes with a higher storage volume of 128 GB. The company had introduced the A15s in December 2020, though that was the 64 GB model. Now, the company has made available another version with double the storage.

The rest of the details of the A15s 128 GB model is exactly the same as that of its 64 GB brethren. That includes the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset paired with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Plus, there is the provision to add another 256 GB via microSD cards.

The front has the same 6.52-inch HD+ display having a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, which makes for a pixel density of 269 ppi. The display also carries a notch to house the selfie cam and has a standard refresh rate of 60 Hz. For the camera, there are three of them on the rear, which includes a 13 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro sensor, and a 2 MP depth sensor. An 8 MP camera at the front serves as the selfie shooter.

For connectivity, the A15s boasts of Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. Then there also is a Micro-USB port for charging and data syncing roles. Power comes from a 4,230 mAh battery that is backed by a 10W charger. A fingerprint sensor on the rear allows for biometric authentication.

Coming to price, the new Oppo A15s variant with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of ROM will set you back Rs. 12,490. The phone is available in shades of Dynamic Black and Fancy White and can be purchased from Amazon.in along with other offline retail partners.