OPPO Find X7 Pro Surfaces In Leaked Images Once Again Revealing More Details

The OPPO Find X7 Pro has once again surfaced in leaked images, this time revealing a unique octagon-shaped camera module. The images were shared by a Chinese leaker on Weibo and show the phone from the back.

The OPPO Find X7 Pro has been leaked in new images that reveal a unique octagon-shaped camera module.

The phone is expected to feature a quad-camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a pair of periscope telephoto cameras.

The Find X7 Pro is also rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The camera module is quite large and houses four lenses, along with an LED flash. The lenses are arranged in a 2×2 grid, with the primary sensor in the top-left corner. The other sensors are likely an ultra-wide camera, a telephoto camera, and a macro camera.

The OPPO Find X7 Pro is expected to sport a sleek and sophisticated design, much like its predecessor, the Find X6 Pro. The leaked images reveal an octagonal camera module that seamlessly blends into the phone’s rear panel. This unique design element sets the Find X7 Pro apart from other smartphones on the market.

The camera is always a major highlight of OPPO’s flagship phones, and the Find X7 Pro is no different. The rumored camera setup includes an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel LYT-900 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a pair of periscope telephoto cameras. This impressive setup is sure to capture stunning photos and videos in any lighting condition.

The OPPO Find X7 Pro is expected to be powered by the latest and greatest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. This powerful processor will handle even the most demanding tasks with ease, ensuring a smooth and lag-free experience.

The Find X7 Pro is rumored to feature a large AMOLED display with a high refresh rate and stunning resolution. This high-quality display will provide an immersive viewing experience for both work and play.

With its large battery and fast charging support, the OPPO Find X7 Pro will keep you connected all day long. You won’t have to worry about running out of power in the middle of an important call or a fun gaming session.

In addition to the new camera module, the leaked images also confirm some of the other rumored specs of the OPPO Find X7 Pro. The phone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone is also expected to have a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a pair of periscope telephoto cameras. The battery is expected to be around 5,000mAh and support fast charging.

The OPPO Find X7 Pro is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2024. No pricing information has been released yet, but the phone is expected to be priced similarly to the OPPO Find X6 Pro, which starts at around $1,000.

The OPPO Find X7 Pro is shaping up to be a powerful and stylish smartphone. The phone’s rumored specifications are impressive, and the leaked images suggest that it will have a unique design. We look forward to learning more about the Find X7 Pro in the coming months.