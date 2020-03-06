Oppo Find X2 Pro, Find X2 launched with 120Hz screen and 5G: Specs, Features & Price

After a delay of about two weeks due to the cancellation of MWC 2020, Oppo has now finally unveiled two of its premium smartphones, i.e. the Oppo Find X2 Pro and Find X2. Both the new phones feature 120Hz screens with punch-hole, top-of-the-line Snapdragon 865 chip, and support for 5G. The Pro model specifically flaunts an impressive periscope camera. Let’s have a detailed look at the specifications and pricing of the duo.

Oppo Find X2 Pro Specifications

The Oppo Find X2 Pro comes with a 10bit 6.7-inch AMOLED panel having a QHD+ resolution with 120Hz refresh rate. It also features 240Hz touch sampling to minimise input lag, accompanied by 100% DCI-P3 colour space. Furthermore, the display has a pixel density of 513ppi and is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

Powering the phone at its core is the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC (with 5G modem), paired with Adreno 650 GPU. It further packs 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of non-expandable UFS 3.0 storage.

In the optics department, the Oppo Find X2 Pro flaunts a triple camera setup at the rear. The module includes the all-new 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 sensor with 7P lens having f/1.7 aperture as its primary unit. It offers “All Pixel Omni-Directional PDAF” (phase-detection autofocus), followed by laser autofocus and optical stabilisation.

Then there’s a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/2.2 lens having a field of view of 120 degrees. It also offers autofocus and macro mode from 3cm. Then there’s a 13-megapixel sensor with a periscope-shaped f/3.0 telephoto lens. The same offers 5x optical magnification, 10x hybrid zoom and up to 60x digital zoom. For selfies, there’s a 32-megapixel camera up front with f/2.4 lens.

The phone runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1 on top. Furthermore, it packs a 4,260mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge fast charging technology. Other features include an under-display fingerprint scanner, IP54 rating, Z-axis motor and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options like 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C are given onboard.

Oppo Find X2 Specifications

Despite being cheaper of the duo, the Oppo Find X2 gets the same 6.7″ AMOLED panel with QHD+ (1440×3168 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Furthermore, the phone has Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Anyway, there are specific differences in the camera department. The phone features a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX586 sensor and f/1.7 aperture, 12-megapixel wide-angle Sony IMX708 sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera with up to 5x hybrid zoom.

The battery size is marginally smaller at 4,200mAh while it retains support for 65W SuperVooc 2.0 fast charging. Both the devices also support 18W power delivery protocol. While other features stay the same, the Find X gets IP54 rating, compared to IP68 on the Pro model.

Price & Availability

The Oppo Find X2 Pro has been priced at EUR 1,199 (about Rs. 1,00,470 ) for the lone model with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. Whereas, the regular Find X has been priced at EUR 999 (about Rs. 83,680) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option.

The Pro will be available in Vegan Leather Orange and Black Ceramic finishes. Whereas, the Find X will be sold in Ocean Glass and Black Ceramic variants. Both the devices will go on sale in European markets starting early May.

As of now, there’s no official word on the global debut of the device. Though, we expect the company to introduce the new models soon in the Indian market. Stay tuned for any further updates.