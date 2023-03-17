OPPO Find N2 Flip is up for sale starting today

The recently launched OPPO Find N2 Flip—priced at INR 89,999 —is available on sale on the OPPO Store, Flipkart, and mainline retail outlets from today (March 17). Customers can get it for as low as INR 79,999 through cashbacks and incentives. OPPO Find N2 Flip—with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage—will be available in two colours, Astral Black and Moonlit Purple.
Customers can avail of the following offers on the first sale of the OPPO Find N2 Flip
- Customers can enjoy a cashback of up to INR 5000 and no-cost EMI for up to 9 months on HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Bank, IDFC First Bank, HDB Financial Services, One Card & Amex.
- Loyal OPPO customers can avail an Exchange + Loyalty Bonus of up to INR 5000. Customers owning smartphones other than OPPO can avail an exchange offer of up to INR 2000
- Customers can avail a cashback of up to INR 5000 on Paper EMI schemes from HDB Finance at authorised dealerships only available under 8|2, 10|3, 12|4, 15|5, 18|6. Apart from this, consumer can also avail affordable EMI solutions. 9|1 or 8|1 or 18|6 schemes available from all leading financers.
OPPO Premium Service Offer
- Customers can enjoy worry-free travel with international warranty rights on the Find N2 Flip
- All the issues/queries will be resolved within 24 working hours by a team of dedicated experts (Exclusive hotline – 9958808080)
- Free pick up and drop facility available across 13,000+ pin codes. with resolution of issues within 72 hrs of the complaint
- OPPO has introduced EMI for the service/repairs of smartphones. Customers will have the option to decide on EMI instalment and tenure at their convenience
- OPPO will offer a Reno device as a standby unit at the time of repair in case the customer does not have any other smartphone