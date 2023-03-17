OPPO Find N2 Flip is up for sale starting today

The recently launched OPPO Find N2 Flip—priced at INR 89,999 —is available on sale on the OPPO Store, Flipkart, and mainline retail outlets from today (March 17). Customers can get it for as low as INR 79,999 through cashbacks and incentives. OPPO Find N2 Flip—with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage—will be available in two colours, Astral Black and Moonlit Purple.

Customers can avail of the following offers on the first sale of the OPPO Find N2 Flip

Customers can enjoy a cashback of up to INR 5000 and no-cost EMI for up to 9 months on HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Bank, IDFC First Bank, HDB Financial Services, One Card & Amex.

Loyal OPPO customers can avail an Exchange + Loyalty Bonus of up to INR 5000. Customers owning smartphones other than OPPO can avail an exchange offer of up to INR 2000

Customers can avail a cashback of up to INR 5000 on Paper EMI schemes from HDB Finance at authorised dealerships only available under 8|2, 10|3, 12|4, 15|5, 18|6. Apart from this, consumer can also avail affordable EMI solutions. 9|1 or 8|1 or 18|6 schemes available from all leading financers.

OPPO Premium Service Offer