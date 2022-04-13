OPPO F21 Pro and F21 Pro 5G launched in India

OPPO their new F21 Pro series in India which adds a 4G and a 5G model to the brand’s portfolio. Both the phones have a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with the F21 Pro getting a 90Hz refresh rate while the 5G model has a 60Hz panel. The F21 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 680 SoC while the F21 Pro 5G gets the Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Both these models come with 8GB RAM and an additional 5GB of Dynamic RAM. On the optics front, the F21 Pro gets a 64MP rear camera along with a 2MP depth sensor for portrait and a 2MP microscope lens with support for 15x/30x magnification. On the other hand, the F21 Pro 5G also gets the main 64MP camera, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, the F21 Pro has a 32MP selfie camera, while the 5G model gets a 16MP selfie shooter.

Both phones pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging that can charge 31% in 15 minutes and 100% in 63 minutes. OPPO has rolled out textures and finishes for the F21 Pro series, and the F21 Pro gets a fiberglass-leather finish on the back while the 5G model gets a textured glass finish.

OPPO F21 Pro Specsheet

6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel, 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz maximum touch sampling rate

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable memory via microSD

Rear Cam- 64MP (f/1.7), 2MP depth and 2MP 30x microscope camera (f/3.3)

Front Cam- 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor (f/2.4)

Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou

4,500mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging

OPPO F21 Pro 5G Specsheet

6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel, 180Hz maximum touch sampling rate

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable memory via microSD

Rear Cam- 64MP (f/1.7), 2MP depth and 2MP macro camera

Front Cam- 16MP (f/2.4)

Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou

4,500mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging

Pricing & availability

The OPPO F21 Pro is priced at INR 22,999 for the single 8/128GB variant and will be available from 15th April, while the OPPO F21 Pro 5G is priced at INR 26,999 for the 8/128GB variant and will go on sale starting April 21st across online and mainline retailers.