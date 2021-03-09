The Oppo F19 series of phones comprising of the Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G has been launched in India. Both come across as the successor to the company’s F17 Pro that was launched in the country in September 2020. However, the new Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G is the first phone in the ‘F’ series to be able to connect to 5G networks.

Oppo F19 Pro+ specs

The first thing that catches your attention with the F19 Pro+ is the beautiful 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a punch hole at the top left corner for the selfie cam. The display though has the standard 60 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, which translates to a quite healthy pixel density of 408 PPI. The display also boasts of a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for extra durability. Also, the display makes for a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 percent and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

At the core of the phone sits the MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G chipset coupled to an 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of storage. The storage is further expandable to 256 GB by way of microSD cards. A 4310 mAh battery keeps everything live and ticking and is backed by the 50W VOOC fast charging technology. The phone runs ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.

For optics, there is the quad-camera arrangement at the rear which comprises of a 48 MP primary camera of F/1.7 aperture. Complimenting the same is an 8 MP wide-angle-macro lens of F/2.2 aperture and a pair of 2 MP mono sensors for portrait shots and macro shooting. Both the 2 MP cameras have an F/2.4 aperture. For selfies, there is the 16 MP shooter at the front.

The camera also boasts of several in-built modes such as AI Highlight Portrait Video, Dual-View Video, and Ultra Night Video. Then there also is the AI Scene Enhancement 2.0, Dynamic Bokeh, and Night Plus Mode, all aimed at making each of your shots vibrant and rich.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth 5.1. There also is the USB Type-C port for charging and data syncing purposes. The phone is also able to switch between 5G and 4G and vice-versa to let you have the best connection at all times. The dual network, on its part, is capable of enhancing network speeds by connecting to two Wi-Fi networks or both Wi-Fi and either 4G or 5G to allow the optimum internet experience.

Oppo F19 Pro specs

The F19 Pro is similar to the F19 Pro+, it’s more illustrious stablemate though there sure are a few differences in place. For instance, the F19 Pro comes powered by the MediaTek Helio P95 4G processor coupled to the same 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of native storage. Another point of difference is that the 4310 mAh battery is backed by 30W fast charging tech.

The camera features too remain largely the same, with the same 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP sensors that are supported by advanced camera features such as AI Colour Portrait Video, Dual-View Video, and AI Scene Enhancement 2.0. Then there also are the Dynamic Bokeh, Night Flare Portrait, and AI Beautification 2.0 modes available too.

Everything else is almost identical to its big brother, the F19 Pro+.

Price and availability

The OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G is available in a single model featuring 8 GB memory and 128 GB of storage and is priced Rs. 25,990. The phone comes in shades of Fluid Black and Space Silver.

The Oppo F19 Pro comes in two versions, the standard 8 GB + 128 GB version priced Rs. 21,490 and the 8 GB + 256 GB model priced Rs. 23,490. Color options with the F19 Pro include Fluid Black and Crystal Silver.

The phone can be pre-ordered starting today, that is March 9 with sale starting March 17. However, that would be only for the versions with 128 GB of storage. The 256 GB models are slated to go on sale starting March 25.

Sales partners include Amazon.in, Oppo online store along with authorized offline sale partners.

Oppo Band Style

Oppo also took the opportunity to launch its Band Style fitness band in the country to appeal to fitness enthusiasts. The Oppo Band Style comes with a 1.1-inch AMOLED display that boasts of 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut and 2.5D curved glass. Onboard, there are a host of sensors such as the SpO2 and optical heart rate sensors. Both allow for real-time monitoring of blood oxygen levels and heart rate along with sleeping patterns.

The band Style also supports a dozen workout modes, which includes Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical, Rowing, Cricket, Badminton, Swimming, and Yoga. The Band Style supports Bluetooth 5.1 and can be connected to smartphones running Android 6 and above.

Besides, the Band Style also performs the usual functions that you’d expect out of smart wearable. That includes the ability to show notifications for calls and messages. You will also be able to control music playback using the Band Style via the HeyTap Health app. The Band Style supports 40 watch faces with five of those coming pre-installed.

The 100 mAh battery the Band Style comes can provide backup for 12 days on a single charge and takes 1.5 hours to gets fully charged.