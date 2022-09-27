OPPO announces ‘OPPO Festive offer’ brings in the biggest discounts and contests of the year

OPPO, the world’s leading smart device brand, today announced its discount offers for this festive season. As part of OPPO Festive Offer 2022, consumers can expect great deals on the Reno8 Pro, Enco X2, OPPO Pad Air, F21s Pro, A77, and A57 from the OPPOverse across Flipkart, Amazon, the OPPO Store, and mainline retail outlets.

Offers on Flipkart:

OPPO K10 (6GB variant) and OPPO K10 5G (8GB variant) will be available at a discount of INR 1500

The OPPO F19 Pro+ will be available at a discount of INR 2000

Customers purchasing the OPPO Reno, and the F series smartphones can avail of a no-cost EMI for a tenure of up to three months, while customers purchasing OPPO’s A series smartphones will get no-cost EMI for three months

Customers purchasing the Reno8 Pro and Reno8 on an exchange offer will get a benefit of INR 4000 and INR 3000, respectively, while customers purchasing the F21 Pro on an exchange will get a benefit of INR 2000

In addition to these, customers using ICICI, and Axis Bank cards can also avail a cashback of 10% for purchase of over INR 5000 on all OPPO products.

Offers on Amazon:

The customers purchasing the A54 will get an instant discount of 10%

Customers can avail a no-cost EMI on F series smartphones for up to six-months, and a three-month no-cost EMI term on any A series smartphone

Customers looking for exchange deals, can enjoy an additional benefit of INR 2000 on the F21 Pro series, INR 1500 on A77, and INR 1000 on A57

Customers purchasing any OPPO product will get a 10% cashback on transactions made through SBI bank cards

At mainline retail outlets customers can avail 10% cashback on leading bank cards on the purchase of Reno8 series, F21 series, A77 and A57 smartphones till 31 October 2022. Additionally,

Customers can also get a no-cost EMI offer of up to six months for the Reno series and F series, while customers purchasing A series smartphones can enjoy a three-month no-cost EMI offer

OPPO’s unique ‘Pay Nothing Offer’ will allow customers to get an OPPO product on zero down payment schemes available through leading financiers.

Customers can also avail an exchange offer of up to INR 3000 on the purchase of the Reno8 series, F21 series, A77, and A57 smartphones

OPPO also brings special offers for its community members, such as ‘Double Points’ and ‘Super OPPO Day’.

As part of the Super OPPO Day, customers purchasing the Reno series, F series, K series, A series, and Pad Air across all channels can join a lucky draw for a grand prize of INR 10 lakh in cash, followed by some other attractive prizes of the draw.

OPPO IoT devices are also available with some great discounts until 30 September 2022 across Flipkart.