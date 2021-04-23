The 5G-enabled smartphones might have started as premium offerings though those have progressively come down in price. Case in point, the new Oppo A74 5G recently launched in India and can be yours all for Rs. 17,990. Read on for a detailed specification of the device.

Oppo A74 5G specs

The first thing that hits you with the phone is its 6.5-inch full HD+ LCD display having a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. That makes for a pixel density of 405 ppi. The display has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a max refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood lies an octa-core Snapdragon 480 chipset coupled to 6 GB of memory and 128 GB of native storage.

For optics, there is the triple lens camera set-up at the rear. It comprises of a 48 MP primary sensor of f/1.7 aperture along with a pair of two 2 MP sensors for depth sensing and macro shooting, respectively. For selfies and video calls, there is the 8 MP front shooter within the punch-hole along the top left.

For connectivity, the A74 5G comes with Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, and GPS/ A-GPS along with 5G and 4G LTE. There is a USB Type-C port as well, as is a 3.5mm headphone jack. For security, there is the fingerprint sensor along the side, besides having other sensors such as an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor.

Power comes from a 5000 mAh battery with 18 W fast charging support. The phone runs the ColorOS 11.1 based on the latest Android 11. Colour options with the phone include Fluid Black and Fantastic Purple.

Price and availability

As already stated, the Oppo A74 5G is priced Rs. 17,990 for the single 6 GB RAM + 128 GB ROM model it comes in. The phone can be bought starting April 26 from Amazon as well as other authorized retail outlets across the country.

Check out for launch offers and other incentives which include cash backs as well as bundle offers with other Oppo accessories. For instance, when clubbed with the Oppo A74 5G, the Oppo Enco W11 will come for Rs. 1,299, Oppo Band for Rs. 2,499, and the Oppo W31 for Rs. 2,499. There is an extended 2-year warranty offer for the taking as well.