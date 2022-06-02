Oppo A57 price gets leaks ahead of launch in India

The Oppo A57 is tipped to launch in India soon even though the company is yet to officially make an announcement to this effect. While we still await confirmation on this, tipsters seem to have an inkling about what the phone will cost in India when launched. According to sources, the A57 will sport a price tag of Rs. 13,500 when launched in the country. Sure there are going to be several bank offers and other freebies accompanying the launch though it is not clear at the moment what those are going to be like.

Oppo however had launched the A57 handset in Thailand just days back. The version slated for launch in India is expected to be the same. Going by that, the A57 that is going to be launched in India can be expected to feature a 6.56-inch LCD display having a resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels. The display also features a dewdrop notch which houses the front 8 MP camera for selfies and video chats. Also, while still on cameras, there is going to be a pair of it at the rear comprising of a 13 MP primary cam and a 2 MP secondary unit.

Under the hood, the 4G capable phone features a Mediatek Helio G35 SoC that is coupled to up to 8 GB of RAM. While that is inclusive of virtual RAM as well, there is 64 GB of internal storage available which again is further expandable vis micro SD cards. The phone runs ColorOS 12.1 which is based on Android 12. A 5,000mAh battery keeps the lights on and is backed by a 33W fast charging setup.

Other highlights of the phone include a headphone jack, dual stereo speakers, and a USB Type-C port.