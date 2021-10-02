Oppo has bolstered its sub-Rs. 20,000 smartphone lineup with yet another mid-range offering in the form of the A55. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor, the new Oppo A55 offers 6 GB of memory and 128 GB of internal storage on the top model while the entry-level model will have 4 GB of memory and 64 GB of native storage. Both the versions have their internal storage expandable to a max of 256 GB. Price starts at a quite convenient Rs. 15,490.

Oppo A55 price, availability, colour options

The Oppo A55 range starts at Rs. 15,990 which applies to the version with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of ROM. Next up is the model with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, which will set you back Rs. 17,490. Both models are going to be available from Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale that starts from October 3. However, it is only the base model that would go on sale starting October 3 while the top model can be ordered from October 7 onwards.

Both the phone models will be accompanied by several launch offers, which include Rs. 3,000 instant discount when purchased using HDFC Bank cards. Customers of Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are eligible for a 10 percent discount. Apart from these, there are going to be no-cost EMI options available for six months.

Purchases made via offline stores too will include no-cost EMI as well as cashback of up to Rs. 3,000. Besides these, those opting to buy the latest Oppo smartphone will also get three months of Prime subscription completely free. Existing Prime subscribers are eligible for a free screen replacement as well.

Colour options with the A55 include Rainbow Blue and Starry Black.

Oppo A55 specifications

As already stated, the Oppo A55 comes powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor. The front is dominated by a 6.51-inch HD+ display that offers an 89.2 percent screen-to-body ratio while having a 20:9 aspect ratio. Keeping the lights on is a 5,000 mAh battery that is backed by an 18 W fast charger. Oppo said the phone can attain a 33 percent charge in just 30 mins of charging.

The highlight of the rear is the triple-lens camera that comprises of a 50 MP primary camera along with a pair of 2 MP sensors for portrait shots and macro photography. For selfies and video chats, there is the 16 MP front shooter placed within the punch hole on the top left. The phone runs ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.