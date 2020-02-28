Oppo A31 with Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Specs, Features & Price

The Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has now launched the 2020 Oppo A31 in India for a starting price of Rs. 11,490. The phone touts a water-drop notch display, triple rear cameras and a 4,230mAh battery as its key highlights. Let’s have a detailed look at its specifications and pricing information.

Oppo A31 Specifications

The Oppo A31 comes with a 6.5-inch IPS display with an HD+ resolution of 720×1,600 pixels. The panel further flaunts a 20:9 aspect ratio and features Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Powering the phone at its core is the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, coupled with 4/6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The storage can be further expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

In the optics department, the Oppo A31 gets a triple camera setup at the rear. It comprises of a 12-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, you get an 8-megapixel camera up front.

The phone runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1.2 on top and packs a 4,230mAh battery, touted to give an ‘all-day’ use. Connectivity options on board include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, MicroUSB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Price, Availability & Launch Offers

The Oppo A31 2020 has been priced at Rs. 11,490 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The top-end 6/128GB variant, on the other hand, costs Rs. 13,990. The former will go on sale starting Feb 29 while the latter will be made available later in the second week of March.

The company will be selling the device in Mystery Black and Fantasy White colours, via both online and offline channels in the country.

Talking of launch offers, Oppo is offering an instant 5% cashback on the EMI and non-EMI purchases via Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm Mall, Snapdeal, and TataCliq for Yes Bank Credit Card users, valid between February 29 and March 31. Offline buyers will be benefitted with 5% instant cashback on EMI transactions made using a Yes Bank credit card or ICICI Bank credit card/ debit cards. The phone also comes bundled with Jio benefits worth Rs. 7,500.