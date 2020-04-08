Online Customer Service demand soars amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Thanks to coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic, many people are staying at home. Whether they’re self-quarantining themselves or being ordered by local authorities to shelter in place, the result is that demand for online customer service has never been higher.

To keep with this demand, businesses are implementing a variety of measures. Here are a few of the most popular:

1. Live Chat

Businesses that have had to close their doors in order to send their employees home are still providing online business. In order for their customers to make orders, hire services, or ask questions, they can use a live chat option.

Live chat is when an employee from the business speaks with a customer over a chat platform. Sometimes the employee may be working at home or in an office on-site of the business. Considering the pandemic, it’s likely that the employee is currently at home.

However, the chat expert should follow a script to help ensure that the customer receives all of the information that they need during the chat.

The live chat format is a great opportunity for many businesses to save money on office rentals by allowing their employees to work at home. It also gives customers the answers they need and the ability to purchase services even without leaving their homes.

2. Chatbot

Other businesses are relying on chatboxes to handle their online customer service. In this instance, a chatbox is actually an AI that has been given a script. When the customer asks the chat a question or requests information, then the chatbox sends them the information.

They’re programmed in such a way to simulate an actual conversation between two human beings. Some of the best chatbot examples include:

* The Display Ad from Emirates Vacation

* The Conversation Chatbot from National Geographic

* Location-Based Chat from Hipmunk

The Display Ad chatbox utilized stunning visuals of tourist locations. It helped book flights for travelers and recommend things to do. However, it was the display, alone, that sold a lot of tourists on whether or not they should travel through Emirates Vacation.

Perhaps one of the most common types of chatbots is the conversation chatbox. National Geographic had their chatbot sound like Einstein. Users could speak with Einstein and ask it questions. Not only did this drive traffic to the site, but because Einstein could recommend programs for them to watch, it also increased the traffic for their television programs.

Finally, the location-based chat from Hipmunk allowed customers to easily give their location, so the bot could quickly and efficiently give them recommendations and provide other services.

Chatbots can improve customer service, make it more efficient, and keep customers entertained.

3. At-Home Call Center Service

For those who still prefer to talk to customer service representatives on the phone, you’re still in luck. Some businesses have expanded their call center service and allowed their employees to set up at home in order to keep working. Since customers aren’t as willing to walk into the store to ask a person face-to-face, they have relied on their phone and conversations with a representative to make their order, hire services, and answer their questions.

Diversifying

Although the COVID-19 pandemic may have slowed down foot-traffic in businesses, many businesses are still adapting to give their customers the best service possible under the circumstances.